Mito Pereira ready to gain TOUR experience after Three-Victory Promotion
June 30, 2021
By Nicklaus Parker, PGATOUR.COM
- June 30, 2021
Interviews
Mito Pereira on his friendship with Joaquín Niemann before Rocket Mortgage
Mito Pereira spent only a year at Texas Tech before turning professional, but in that year, he showed enough to head coach Greg Sands for him to know that the 26-year-old Chilean won’t have any fear issues this week in his first start as a PGA TOUR member. Sands won’t be surprised either if Pereira follows up his back-to-back wins on the Korn Ferry Tour with a third at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
“Mito’s not scared of anything. He’s an old dirt bike racer, and he was a guy that definitely had the mentality that when he got it going good, he’s not scared to go win it,” Sands said. “You don’t see that quality a lot, and when you see it, it’s pretty noticeable and he definitely has that.”
Sands first watched Pereira play seven or eight years on the Chilean National Team with Joaquin Niemann after being tipped off by Matias Dominguez, who was from Chile and played at Texas Tech and won the 2015 Latin American Amateur. Sands saw Pereira play just once and that plus Dominguez’s recommendation was enough. When he arrived at Texas Tech, Sands remembers one thing standing out immediately about his new star.
“I just remember telling my assistant, ‘I know why the guy’s so good, he’s got a great set of hands,’” Sands recalled. “I think that’s what set him apart there because everyone can hit it pretty good and everyone can look good with the driver these days, but I think he had elite touch around the greens. Of course, getting to watch him play now, it looks like the claw has really helped his putting, too.”
With his coach and his family back in Chile, Pereira ultimately decided to leave Texas Tech after only a year to get back closer to them in 2015 – a decision that Sands understood but wondered if it would have been the same with the new paths to the professional ranks that college golf now has to offer.
“Maybe with this PGA TOUR University, he may have stayed because that’s such a big carrot now,” Sands said. “But back when he was here, I think he just desired to be around his coach and his girlfriend and his family.”
Ultimately, it paid off as his coach, Eduardo Miguel, who also works with his roommate and close friend Niemann, has helped steered both of them from the Chilean National Team to the biggest stage in the sport and now the Olympics as the duo will represent Chile in Tokyo later this month.
“It's real exciting just not to be playing only on the PGA TOUR but representing Chile, representing in the Olympics,” Pereira said. “It's going to be great. I hope we both do our best.”
In the meantime, Pereira arrives to Detroit as one of the hottest players on the planet after recording back-to-back wins at the Rex Hospital Open and BMW Charity Pro-Am to secure the vaunted Three-Victory Promotion and a PGA TOUR card.
Extended Highlights
Mito Pereira’s Round 4 Highlights from BMW Charity Pro-Am
“The last couple months I've been playing really solid, so just trying to do the same I've been doing these last couple months. I'm feeling good,” Pereira said. “Took a week of rest, I went back to Chile, so kind of reset a little bit on rest and I'm feeling really good. I think my game is in a good point and I think it can be a really good week if I just do what I've been doing.”
With only six weeks remaining before the FedExCup Playoffs, sure Pereira would love to win and play his way into the top 125, but he’s more hoping to use the remainder of the season as preparation for ensuring a smooth 2021-2022 season.
“I'd say obviously I want to win, but I'll take this more as an experience to feel good,” Pereira said. “I'll play like six events this season, so to be more prepared for next season. I'm going to take this as a prepare to be comfortable here, to know the courses. I'd say just to get the right mindset and play.”
