Josh Creel moves inside the top 75 of Points Standings

It was quite the Sunday for Josh Creel. Not only did one of his best buds on the Korn Ferry Tour, Chad Ramey, get his first W, but Creel had himself a Sunday, too, shooting the round of a 7-under 64 to finish one shot back of Ramey in solo second. Most importantly, it vaulted him up from No. 102 entering the week to No. 69 in the Korn Ferry Tour Points Standings.

“Especially being that it was a solo second is really huge for me because I think my wife said when she looked at one point, I was tied for third and I was projected to move to 86th or something,” Creel said. “With as many points as are out there right now, it's really hard to move up a lot unless you have one of those weeks like I had last week.”

The 25 PGA TOUR cards to the top 25 are certainly the goal, but for Creel, the most important target is that top 75 and ensuring he not only has a spot in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals but also a place to play next year. Fall out of the top 75 and it’s back to Q-School in the fall – a gauntlet Creel attmepted seven times before gaining full status on the Korn Ferry Tour and he wants no part of an eighth.

“At this point unless I went on an absolute rampage, I don't have much of a chance at finishing inside the top 25 without a couple of wins,” Creel said. “So, yeah, I'm trying to lock up my card and a spot in the playoffs and then try to backdoor my way into a PGA TOUR card from there.”

Creel credits his second career runner-up finish, which included rounds of 62 and 64, to a change in putter and a change in attitude. At the BMW Charity Pro-Am, he switched putters and the putts have been dropping ever since.

“I got a new putter that had a little less toe hang and I felt like my shoulders rocked and were working a little better with it,” Creel said. “Putted well there and putted pretty good in Wichita, and then this last week it just clicked and the things I've been working on felt natural.”

It’s not just the putter, though. The 31-year-old credits a change in perspective to a stretch that’s seen him make 12 of his last 13 cuts after missing seven of nine cuts in the middle of the season.

Like so many, the change the pandemic forced hit hard for Creel last Spring. For the bulk of his entire life, all he knew was the road and competitive golf. With all that shutdown, he got out of his routine and found himself aimlessly playing a bunch of golf daily but not really working on anything. He also found himself uncharacteristically triggered when things were going sideways on the course.

“I don't know if it was from being home for three months and not being able to compete, but man, I was hot tempered,” Creel said. “It’s no one’s fault but my own, but it leaked into my tournament play. I was short tempered and letting things affect me that typically I wouldn't. Finally realized I wasn't doing myself any favors and snapped out of it and rededicated myself to working on some things and it’s finally starting to pay off, so it’s fun to see.”

With five events remaining in the Regular Season, Creel’s excited about the events ahead. TPC Colorado’s a bomber’s paradise and doesn’t fit his game he says, but the final four events are right up his alley including the Utah Championship, where he fell in a three-hole playoff to Kristoffer Ventura in 2019.

“There's not many weeks that go by where I don't think about that first putt on the first playoff hole in Utah a couple years ago because that would have been the difference between getting my card and not,” Creel said. “I think about it all the time. But I’m just looking forward to trying to play some good golf to finish the season and see what we can do.”

If he does what he thinks he can do, the Cheyenne, Wyoming native could go from the Korn Ferry Tour’s top 75 bubble to the PGA TOUR, where he only has one career start to this point.

“Man, it would mean the world to me. It'd be validation of years and years and years of hard work and going through the ups and downs of golf,” Creel said. “Yeah, it would be such a major accomplishment for me.