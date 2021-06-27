-
Winner's Bag: Chad Ramey, Live and Work in Maine Open
June 27, 2021
By Kevin Prise, PGATOUR.COM
- Ramey used a TaylorMade bag for his first professional win. (Michael Cohen/Getty Images)
FALMOUTH, Maine. – Chad Ramey earned his first Korn Ferry Tour title Sunday at the Live and Work in Maine Open, carding a final-round 68 at Falmouth CC to secure a one-stroke win over his good friend Josh Creel.
After Creel thrilled the rowdy Maine fans with a final-round 64 earlier in the day, posting 15-under total for 72 holes, Ramey produced steady golf down the stretch. The Mississippi State alum closed with five consecutive pars to finish 16-under, one clear of Creel.
Interestingly, Ramey began the week with a 2-iron in his bag, but replaced it with a hybrid after Thursday’s opening round. The decision proved effective.
“I had a 2-iron in for the first 18 … then No. 17 was the main reason I put the hybrid in,” reflected Ramey on Sunday afternoon. “I thought there were a couple of holes where I could use a 2-iron off the tee, but in the first round, there wasn’t really an opportunity. The wind was switching back-and-forth, and I really decided that there was only one time that I could hit the 2-iron, and two or three times I could hit the hybrid.”
Ramey hit the par-5 17th green in two Saturday, employing that hybrid, en route to a two-putt birdie.
With the victory, Ramey moves to No. 3 on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List as he readies for his rookie PGA TOUR season in 2021-22.
Here’s what was in Ramey’s bag this week in Maine.
Driver: TaylorMade SIM2, 10.5 degrees
3-wood: TaylorMade SIM2 Titanium, 15 degrees
3-hybrid: TaylorMade SIM Max, 19 degrees
Irons (3-PW): TaylorMade P7MC Forged
52-degree wedge: TaylorMade SB-09
58-degree wedge: TaylorMade SB-11
Putter: TaylorMade Soto TP Collection
