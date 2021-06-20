-
Winner's Bag: Harry Hall, Wichita Open Benefitting KU Wichita Pediatrics
June 20, 2021
By Kevin Prise, PGATOUR.COM
- Hall used his Callaway bag to capture his first Korn Ferry Tour title in Wichita. (James Gilbert/PGA TOUR)
WICHITA, Kan. – England’s Harry Hall earned his first Korn Ferry Tour title Sunday at the Wichita Open Benefitting KU Wichita Pediatrics, carding a final-round 67 at Crestview CC for a one-stroke victory over Curtis Thompson.
Hall, 23, trailed Kevin Yu by two strokes to begin the final round, but the UNLV alum quickly gained ground with a birdie-birdie-birdie-birdie start Sunday to move in front. He remained solid throughout the day amidst a rowdy contingent of Wichitan fans, then two-putted for par on the 487-yard, par-4 18th hole to solidify the title at 20-under 260.
With the victory, Hall moves from No. 83 to No. 36 on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List, solidifying full Korn Ferry Tour membership through 2022 and moving closer to his first PGA TOUR card.
Here’s what was in Hall’s bag this week in the Air Capital of the World.
Driver: Callaway EPIC Max LS, 9 degrees
3-wood: Callaway EPIC Speed, 15 degrees
7-wood: Callaway EPIC Speed, 21 degrees
Irons (4-9): Callaway Apex MB
Wedges (50, 54, 56, 58 degrees): Callaway JAWS
Putter: Odyssey O-Works #1W
