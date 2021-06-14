-
-
Power Rankings: Wichita Open Benefitting KU Wichita Pediatrics
-
-
June 14, 2021
By Kevin Prise, PGATOUR.COM
- Canada native Stuart Macdonald has recorded four top-10s in his last five starts as he readies to compete at Crestview CC. (Hunter Martin/Getty Images)
After Mito Pereira’s remarkable back-to-back titles and Three-Victory Promotion to the PGA TOUR – capturing the REX Hospital Open and BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by SYNNEX Corporation for his second and third wins of the season – the Korn Ferry Tour proceeds to Kansas for this week’s Wichita Open Benefitting KU Wichita Pediatrics.
The Wichita Open, one of the Korn Ferry Tour’s four original stops dating back to 1990, is known for its festive vibe and rabid support across the local community. Past winners include Tom Lehman (1990), David Duval (1993), David Toms (1995), Jason Dufner (2001) and Aaron Wise (2017).
This marks the second Wichita Open of the combined 2020-21 Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season, as Jared Wolfe returns to defend his title from this past September.
Who’s primed for a big week at Crestview CC, a Robert Trent Jones, Sr.-designed par-70 that plays to 6,910 yards?
Here are 10 players to watch …
1. Stuart Macdonald. The Purdue alum and proud Canadian has played some of the world’s best golf of late, recording four top-10s in his last five starts, including back-to-back top-fives at the REX Hospital Open and BMW Charity Pro-Am.
2. Taylor Moore. The University of Arkansas product has been a picture of consistency in the spring portion of the 2020-21 campaign, recording nine top-25s in his last 10 starts as he eyes his first TOUR card.
3. Nick Hardy. The University of Illinois product has banked three consecutive top-five finishes to ascend the Points List. He now stands No. 14 on The 25, on the verge of securing his first TOUR card.
4. Austin Eckroat. The Oklahoma State product earned Korn Ferry Tour membership via the PGA TOUR University Ranking and took advantage in his debut, finishing seventh at last week’s BMW Charity Pro-Am.
5. Justin Lower. The Malone University alum thrilled the South Carolina fans throughout last week’s BMW Charity Pro-Am, finishing runner-up to Pereira and moving to No. 23 on the Points List as he eyes his first PGA TOUR card.
6. Ollie Schniederjans. The Georgia Tech alum secured his first Korn Ferry Tour title at the 2016 Wichita Open, outlasting Collin Morikawa and J.J. Spaun in a playoff, and he’ll aim to improve his current No. 39 spot on the Points List as he eyes a TOUR return.
7. Max McGreevy. The University of Oklahoma product electrified the South Carolina Upstate with a chip-in eagle on the back nine Sunday en route to a third-place finish at the BMW Charity Pro-Am. He now ranks No. 13 on the Points List.
8. Jared Wolfe. The Murray State alum recorded his second title of the 2020-21 season at last fall’s Wichita Open. What better place to secure his first PGA TOUR card via a Three-Victory Promotion to the TOUR?
9. Kevin Dougherty. The Oklahoma State product recorded a runner-up finish at the 2019 Wichita Open, and he’ll aim to channel those positive vibes at Crestview CC as he aims to build on his No. 68 spot on The 25.
10. Kevin Yu. Like Eckroat, the Arizona State product gained Korn Ferry Tour membership via PGA TOUR University and maximized his first opportunity at the BMW Charity Pro-Am (T20).
-
-