Monday qualifiers: Wichita Open Benefitting KU Wichita Pediatrics
-
June 14, 2021
By Kevin Prise, PGATOUR.COM
- University of Oklahoma alum Quade Cummins, who finished sixth on the inaugural PGA TOUR University Ranking, will compete this week in Wichita. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)
WICHITA, Kan. – Quade Cummins was the man of the moment Monday at the open qualifier for this week’s Wichita Open Benefitting KU Wichita Pediatrics, carding 7-under 65 at Auburn Hills GC to earn a tee time Thursday at Crestview CC.
Cummins deftly navigated Monday’s test to the tune of seven birdies against zero bogeys, in the process securing his first Korn Ferry Tour start. The recent University of Oklahoma grad earned Forme Tour status via his No. 6 position on the inaugural PGA TOUR University Ranking. He was a three-time All-American as a Sooner and finished his career as the school record holder for par-or-better rounds, birdies per round and low round.
With that type of play this week, Cummins could find himself in the mix in front of rabid crowds at the Robert Trent Jones, Sr.-designed Crestview CC.
Also advancing from the Auburn Hills GC site were Danny Guise (66), Derek Chang (66) and Luke Schniederjans (67).
Schniederjans survived a 5-for-1 playoff with Chris Naegel, Steven Kupcho, Danny Walker and Shotaro Ban, and he will join his brother Ollie – 2016 Wichita Open champion – in this week’s field.
Charlie Hillier paced the field at the Sand Creek Station GC site, carding 7-under 65 to secure his spot in this week’s field. Hillier, who hails from New Zealand, recorded six birdies and an eagle Monday against a single bogey.
The 2019 University of Kansas graduate is set to make his Korn Ferry Tour debut this week.
Also advancing from the Sand Creek Station site were Gregor Main, Matt Oshrine and Mason Overstreet. Each carded 6-under 66 and survived a 5-for-3 playoff, with Drew Shepherd and Gage Ihrig the odd men out.
In all, 136 players competed for eight spots in this week’s field.
For all scores from the Auburn Hills GC site, click here.
For all scores from the Sand Creek Station site, click here.
