-
-
Winner's Bag: Mito Pereira, BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by SYNNEX Corporation
-
June 13, 2021
By Kevin Prise, PGATOUR.COM
- June 13, 2021
-
Extended Highlights
Mito Pereira’s Round 4 Highlights from BMW Charity Pro-Am
Mito Pereira earned his third Korn Ferry Tour title of the 2020-21 season Sunday at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by SYNNEX Corporation, carding a four-round total of 27-under across Thornblade Club and The Cliffs Valley, four strokes clear of Justin Lower.
With the victory, the Chile native becomes the 12th player in Korn Ferry Tour history to earn a Three-Victory Promotion to the PGA TOUR, and the first since Wesley Bryan in 2016. Pereira also emerged victorious at the 2020 Country Club de Bogota Championship and last week’s REX Hospital Open.
Back-to-back Korn Ferry Tour titles, and PGA TOUR membership effectively immediately? Life is good for the 26-year-old.
Here’s what was in Pereira’s bag this week in the South Carolina Upstate.
Driver: PING G425 Max, 10.5 degrees
3-wood: PING G425 Max, 14.5 degrees
Irons (3-9): PING iBlade
Wedge (46 degrees): PING Glide 3.0
Wedges (52, 56 degrees): PING Glide Forged
Wedge (60 degrees): Titleist Vokey SM8
Putter: PING Vault 2.0
-
-