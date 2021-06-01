-
-
Monday qualifiers: REX Hospital Open
-
-
June 01, 2021
By Kevin Prise, PGATOUR.COM
- Brad Schneider will make his first Korn Ferry Tour start of the season this week. (Steve Dykes/Getty Images)
Brad Schneider led the way at open qualifying for this week’s REX Hospital Open, carding 7-under 64 on Monday at Stoney Creek GC to secure a tee time Thursday at the CC at Wakefield Plantation in suburban Raleigh, North Carolina.
Schneider, 32, was propelled by seven birdies and an eagle Monday to combat two bogeys. The University of Central Florida alum is set for his first Korn Ferry Tour start of the 2020-21 combined season, marking a triumphant return after making 44 starts between 2013 and 2019.
The Florida native has made 17 career cuts on the Korn Ferry Tour, highlighted by a T8 at the 2015 REX Hospital Open, and he’ll aim to rekindle the magic this week at the CC at Wakefield Plantation.
Also advancing from the Stoney Creek site were Zach Edmondson (65), Brinson Paolini (66) and Tommy Gibson (67). Gibson survived a 7-for-1 playoff with Carter Jenkins, Austin Morrison, Matt Nagy, Will Grimmer, Kyle Sterbinsky and JC McFadyen.
Carson Young, Drew Czuchry and Linus Lilliedahl shared medalist honors at the Bryan Park GC site, each carding 8-under 63 to play their way into this week’s field.
Young – not to be confused with back-to-back Korn Ferry Tour winner Cameron Young – carded nine birdies Monday against a single bogey.
Czuchry recorded a clean card with eight birdies and not a single bogey.
Lilliedahl remarkably made three eagles in his qualifying round, adding three other birdies against a single bogey.
Keenan Huskey carded 7-under 64 at Bryan Park GC to secure the final spot in this week’s field.
In all, 208 players competed for eight spots in the REX Hospital Open field.
For all scores from the Stoney Creek site, click here.
For all scores from the Bryan Park GC site, click here.
-
-