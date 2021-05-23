-
Winner's Bag: Cameron Young, AdventHealth Championship
May 23, 2021
By Kevin Prise, PGATOUR.COM
- Young used a Titleist bag to win his first Korn Ferry Tour title. (Ed Zurga/Getty Images)
Cameron Young secured his first Korn Ferry Tour title Sunday at the AdventHealth Championship, carding a final-round, 4-under 68 for a two-stroke victory over Dawie van der Walt at 19-under total.
Young, a Wake Forest alum, opened in 8-under 64 at Blue Hills CC and didn’t look back. He becomes the first Korn Ferry Tour wire-to-wire winner since Kramer Hickok at the 2018 DAP Championship.
With the win, Young moves to No. 26 on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List as he chases his first PGA TOUR card.
Here’s what was in Young’s bag this week in the Kansas City metroplex.
Driver: Titleist TSi3
4.5 wood: Titleist TSi3
Irons (3-4): Titleist T100
Irons (5-PW): Titleist 620 MB
Wedges (52, 57, 62 degrees): Titleist Vokey SM8
Putter: Scotty Cameron Circle T T11
Ball: Titleist Pro V1 2021
