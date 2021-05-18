-
Monday qualifiers: AdventHealth Championship
May 18, 2021
By Kevin Prise, PGATOUR.COM
- Chicago native Patrick Flavin carded 6-under 66 in Monday's open qualifier to earn a tee time Thursday at Blue Hills CC. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR)
Eight players secured spots in this week’s AdventHealth Championship via open qualifying, with three players earning medalist honors at 6-under 66 – Patrick Flavin, Kyler Dunkle and Derek Ackerman – at The Golf Club at Creekmoor.
Flavin, who hails from Highwood, Illinois, made seven birdies against one bogey in Monday’s qualifier, earning a tee time Thursday at venerable Blue Hills CC in Kansas City, Missouri. The 25-year-old played collegiately at Miami (Ohio) University, graduating in 2018 with a degree in economics.
The Chicago native holds conditional Korn Ferry Tour status this season and has made three starts, most recently at the Evans Scholars Invitational last September, but is 0-for-3 in cuts made. A strong showing at Blue Hills would do wonders as he aims to improve his position in future reshuffles as the 2020-21 Korn Ferry Tour combined season heads toward its finishing stretch.
Flavin finished No. 6 on the 2019 PGA TOUR Latinoamerica Order of Merit, recording three top-three finishes in 16 starts including a victory at the Bupa Match Play. He also competed in the PGA TOUR’s 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open.
Dunkle, who hails from Las Vegas, also recorded seven birdies against a single bogey. The 24-year-old played collegiately at the University of Utah and competed on the 2019 Forme Tour, recording two top-fives and finishing No. 19 on the Order of Merit.
Ackerman, who hails from Half Moon Bay, California, is set for his Korn Ferry Tour debut. The Santa Clara alum has spent time on the PGA Tour of Australasia and will look forward to testing his game against this week’s field in Middle America.
Also securing spots in this week’s field were Zach Bauchou, Daniel Sutton, Jeremy Gandon, Chandler Eaton and Samuel Stevens. Each recorded 5-under 67 Monday at The Golf Club at Creekmoor.
In all, 122 players competed for the eight available spots in this week’s field.
For all scores from Monday’s AdventHealth Championship open qualifier, click here.
