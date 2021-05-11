Monday qualifiers: Visit Knoxville Open

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Jordan Hahn led the way at open qualifying for this week’s Visit Knoxville Open, carding 8-under 64 at Oak Ridge CC to secure a Thursday tee time at Holston Hills CC in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Hahn played collegiately at the University of Wisconsin, where he holds the Badgers’ career scoring average record at 73.08. The 2019 Wisconsin grad made his PGA TOUR debut at the Valspar Championship two weeks back, into which he also Monday qualified.

The Illinois native measures 6-foot-8 and goes by the nickname ‘Redwood.’

Also advancing from the Oak Ridge CC site were Tom Forster, Justin Hueber and Alex Scott. Each navigated Oak Ridge CC to the tune of 7-under 65.

Scott Stevens earned medalist honors at the Three Ridges GC site, carding 8-under 64 in a round that included 10 birdies against two bogeys. The 24-year-old played collegiately at the University of South Carolina, graduating in 2019 with a degree in tourism.

Stevens made his Korn Ferry Tour debut at the Huntsville Championship two weeks back, competing on a sponsor’s invite.

Also advancing from the Three Ridges GC site were Bogle Larue, Will Grimmer and Albert Pistorius. Each carded 6-under 66 and survived a 6-for-3 playoff with Cade Russell, Domenico Geminiani and Blake Maum.

In all, 179 players competed for eight spots in this week’s field.

For all scores from Oak Ridge CC, click here.