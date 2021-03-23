-
Monday qualifiers: Club Car Championship at The Landings Club
March 23, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- Florida Southern alum Brian Richey carded 6-under 65 in open qualifying to secure Club Car Championship entry. (Stan Badz/PGA TOUR)
SAVANNAH, Ga. – Matt Short led the way in open qualifying for this week’s Club Car Championship at The Landings Club, carding a scintillating 8-under 63 at Savannah Quarters CC to secure a tee time this week at The Landings Club (GC).
Short produced a clean card, with eight birdies and no bogeys, to earn his third career Korn Ferry Tour start. The 37-year-old also competed in the PGA TOUR’s 2019 Wells Fargo Championship, making the cut.
Short didn’t play golf until he was 17, and his college basketball coach at Lees-McRae College put him on a golf scholarship because the basketball team was out of scholarships. Now he’ll tee it up in the Peach State as he eyes to make an impact on the Korn Ferry Tour.
Also advancing from the Savannah Quarters site were Brian Richey (65), Fred Wedel (66) and Ted Smith (66). Wedel and Smith survived a 3-for-2 playoff with Justin Doeden.
Matt Oshrine paced the field at the Georgia Southern GC site, carding 6-under 64 to cement a tee time at The Landings Club.
Oshrine, 25, recorded seven birdies against one bogey to earn his third career Korn Ferry Tour start. The Duke alum also competed in the TOUR’s 2020 Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship.
Also advancing from the Georgia Southern GC site were amateur Jonathan Griz (65), Peter Knade (66) and Zach Zaback (66). Knade and Zaback survived a 3-for-2 playoff with Michael Johnson.
For all scores from the Savannah Quarters site, click here.
For all scores from the Georgia Southern GC site, click here.
