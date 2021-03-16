-
-
Monday qualifiers: Chitimacha Louisiana Open presented by MISTRAS
-
-
March 16, 2021
By Kevin Prise, PGATOUR.COM
- Joseph Winslow shot 63 in Monday’s open qualifier for the Chitimacha Louisiana Open presented by MISTRAS. (Jeff Gross/Getty Images)
BROUSSARD, La. – Joseph Winslow blitzed OakWing GC to the tune of 9-under 63 in Monday’s open qualifier for the Chitimacha Louisiana Open presented by MISTRAS, securing a tee time Thursday at Le Triomphe G&CC in Broussard, Louisiana, outside Lafayette.
Winslow, 28, has made 23 Korn Ferry Tour starts, highlighted by a T10 finish at the 2019 TPC Colorado Championship at Heron Lakes. The University of South Florida product has also spent time on PGA TOUR Series-China, including a win at the 2018 Yantai Championship, and grew up in the Kansas City metroplex.
Also advancing from the OakWing GC site were Grant Bennett (64), Cory Churchman (65) and Nicholas Mason (65).
Hayden Wood earned medalist honors at the Links on the Bayou site, carding 9-under 63 to earn a tee time in Acadiana. The 2019 Oklahoma State alum is set to make his first Korn Ferry Tour start; he made four Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada appearances in 2019.
Also advancing from the Links on the Bayou site were Preston Stanley (64), Alex Scott (64) and Andrew Dorn (64).
Interestingly, Korn Ferry Tour member Stephen Franken carded 61 at Links on the Bayou earlier in the day, but ultimately gained Chitimacha Louisiana Open entry on his number, negating the need for a 3-for-2 playoff (Stanley, Scott, Dorn).
For all scores from the OakWing GC site, click here.
For all scores from the Links on the Bayou site, click here.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.