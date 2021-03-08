-
Q&A with Dawson Armstrong on offseason strength training, recent surge and more
March 08, 2021
By Nick Parker, PGATOUR.COM
- Lipscomb alum Dawson Armstrong finished runner-up in a playoff at last month's LECOM Suncoast Classic. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR)
Not even the biggest paycheck of his career could lessen the sting for Dawson Armstrong of the playoff defeat to Hayden Buckley at last month’s LECOM Suncoast Classic.
Thanks to the “highlights going on in my head about what could have been,” Armstrong said he left the course the “most mad” he’s ever been after a tournament even though he had just vaulted from No. 65 to No. 39 on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List with some impressive golf to open the 2021 portion of the wraparound season.
After a career-changing week for the 25-year-old Nashville resident, PGA TOUR Digital sat down with Armstrong to discuss the 18 pounds he gained in the offseason, his Tiger Woods fandom, the midseason swing changes that have sparked his recent surge, and the time he freaked out over getting a golf ball from Marco Dawson.
“Every week he’d text me and say, ‘man you belong out here.’”@DawsonGolf knew @hbuckley13 was going to do big things on the #KornFerryTour.— Korn Ferry Tour (@KornFerryTour) February 21, 2021
Today, Buckley proved him right after winning in a playoff over his good friend, Dawson Armstrong. pic.twitter.com/ccVAejtnWG
Obviously disappointing not to get the win in the playoff, but to move up to 39th on the Points List, you have to feel really good about keeping Korn Ferry Tour status and getting in the Finals, but now having a really good shot the rest of the way of getting into that top-25?
Yes, so this past week was very big for me. Beginning of the year being around No. 65, I was kind of in that bubble where if I don’t have a good season I could lose my card. But, yeah, moving up inside the top 40, middle of the super season is good, right? It just gives me a little bit more of a sense of security as far as where I’m playing next year. It’s definitely good now. It changes my narrative when it comes to how I approach tournaments and how I approach preparing for tournaments. That’s just the way golf is, right? You start the week thinking one way and then a week later your entire mindset on your career and your game can be completely different within the span of seven days. That’s the beauty of golf and the beauty of us playing on the PGA TOUR.
How’d you spend the offseason, and did you feel like you were ready for a week like you had with the runner-up?
To give it a quick rundown, the first month was me not really working on swing or golf at all, but I tried to play in two to three Monday qualifiers while also working out mainly. By the end of November, beginning of December on, for a month-and-a-half there, I did nothing but work out for about a straight month-and-a-half. I gained about 18 pounds in that stretch. It’s not Bryson (DeChambeau) obviously. I don’t want a 30-inch neck, but yeah, I gained a lot of weight. I felt like I had weight to gain. I wanted to be able to swing the same swing speed that I did before without putting as much physical energy into it, so without wearing myself out, basically. I knew at the end of the season I had lost weight and wanted to put as much on as I could.
Come the beginning of January, I got COVID and that put me under for two weeks to a month and couldn’t really get back in the swing of things until the beginning of February. And worked on the swing for the few weeks I had. Honestly, I didn’t feel that prepared for (LECOM Suncoast Classic) at all. Didn’t go into it feeling great about my game by any means. I really didn’t feel confident about anything, to be honest. I didn’t feel good about putting, didn’t feel good about wedge play and driving. Nothing felt great, but I ended up finding something down the road a few days before the tournament started and rolled with it for the tournament. So that was really good.Dawson Armstrong congratulated his good friend Hayden Buckley after a playoff victory at the LECOM Suncoast Classic. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR)
What would you say is the most nervous you’ve been on a golf course? Was it last week in the playoff?
It definitely wasn’t last week. I felt very calm with the exception of a few shots here and there, but I felt very calm over the ball. King and Bear (Classic at World Golf Village) was not it because I was hitting it so bad that week and putting it so good that I was lucky to be in third place (entering the final round). Most nervous I’ve ever been? Let me think. Oh my goodness, no question – the 2018 Australian Open, final round, first hole of the day playing with Cameron Davis and Nicolas Colsaerts. I was a young kid who’d just gotten out of college playing with the defending champion and a Ryder Cupper in Colsaerts, freaking out, 400-500 people watching at the time. I can’t remember completely what all happened that first 10 minutes of the tournament. It was all a blur. That was bad. There was a fairway down the right and water the entire way down the left to the green and if you hit it in the left water, you had to re-tee. I sniped this thing so far left it didn’t have a chance. It was 80 yards left of the fairway. I immediately re-teed and made a quick double. It was fun.
Your first 19 Korn Ferry Tour events, you didn’t have a top-20. You’ve put up three top-fives in your last six. What do you feel like has sparked that change?
It is a combination of a lot of things. Getting more comfortable in the situation you’re in. I also thought at the time that I liked Midwest golf a little more than Southeast golf, but this past tournament proved that isn’t 100 perfect the case. I feel more comfortable in tournaments. I know the ins and outs of a tournament week now.
But really the first 19 events, I didn’t feel good about my swing, didn’t feel confident with it. Didn’t have what I needed mentally with my swing to be able to perform at the level I needed to. So I went and saw a few different guys to give me some input. Not to go to them permanently but just to get some different advice. It was a flip of the switch. It was before Springfield, Illinois and right after Victoria National (Korn Ferry Tour Championship), and I was fed up with how I was hitting it. I was just fed up with it. I reached out to a few different swing coaches and they all gave me pretty similar ideas. I took that and played well in Illinois. Went to Chicago and that was a weird week with the rain, new golf course, all that. But then the next week in Wichita, finished third. Taking what other swing coaches have said and really taking it to heart and implementing it to what I need to do with my swing has helped me a ton. My ball striking felt great at the end of the season. It didn’t feel incredible, but it felt really good at times like in Illinois. That was one of the best ball-striking weeks I had.
That as well as being more comfortable in those situations. If you’ll look at King & Bear, I think I was in third going into the final round and I ended up in like 37th or 38th. I just wasn’t comfortable in that situation. So it really is learning from the mistakes, and that’s something I feel like I did really well, as well as taking the advice of other teachers as well, because theirs is more knowledge than just the lens that you’re looking through. It’s just been a combination of a lot of things. I can’t really pinpoint one thing. It’s been a very good combination of multiple things helping me out.With his runner-up at the LECOM Suncoast Classic, Dawson Armstrong moved inside the top-40 on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR)
So tell me about the process of soliciting advice from other coaches last season and how that came about?
So what happened was I’m with my coach, Ben Pellicani in Nashville, and he’s been a great friend of mine and my coach for seven or eight years. We communicate really well. That’s something I’ve always had with him. But at the time I was just frustrated. So I didn’t see any of these three guys but I sent them videos and they gave me input over text message and email. Scott Holden, my childhood swing coach in Fort Myers, and Jeff Smith (Radar Golf Pro) over in Vegas, and Shauheen Nakhgavan.
The reason I was able to reach out to them was, Jeff Smith, obviously his work is unprecedented, you know who he is, and Dylan Wu takes from Shauheen as well, so I was able to reach out to them with confidence that they’d respond, and they did. They all said the same thing roughly with a few tweaks here and there, but they all said roughly the same thing. And that’s something I needed – a very clear and resounding look. This is what you have got to work on to go to the next level, and that’s what I did and I feel like it helped.
What was the unanimous consensus on what needed changing?
To put it lightly, my takeaway. To put it very simply, my takeaway was poor. They all believed that my takeaway was not at a very stable spot, and it was creating a chain reaction to the rest of the golf swing. That was what they said, and that’s what I implemented. My hands have a hard time rotating the clubface on the way back, halfway back, as well as my lower body wants to rotate. For example, my hands never actually leave my zipper on the way back until it gets past hip high. And they were all saying, “Look, you have to get your hands moving by themselves on the way back in order for you to have that separation needed to create more consistency on the way down.”
I know you’re a huge Tiger fan … what was that like to see what he was going through when you found out about his wreck?
Yeah, so I don’t have any social media right now, so I didn’t find out about it until a few hours later. My wife called me and told me about it. Immediately the first thing that came to mind was like Kobe because Kobe died in a horrible accident, crazy situation. That was the first thing that came to my mind was, like, ‘Tiger could leave us.’ I was as big of a Kobe Bryant fan as you could be without being a Lakers fan … seeing what happened to Kobe and seeing how his life ended so abruptly and then having it flash before your eyes, the influence that he had on my life and then seeing it might happen again. Just having those exact same emotions flowing through quickly was a sucky feeling. To put it lightly, I’m very, very glad Tiger Woods is still with us. That’s all I’m grateful for right now.
Your dad was a professional golfer so I’m sure he had an influence, but how much did Tiger mean to you as a kid with your love of the game?
Almost everything. How many times do you have a putt to beat Tiger Woods in the Masters? You never ever said it was a putt to beat Phil Mickelson. No one ever said that. No one ever said it was a putt to beat Ernie Els or Nick Faldo. No one ever said that. At my age, it was always to beat Tiger. That was the standard of excellence. That was the standard of golf, and that was the standard of sports honestly. There was no more dominant figure than Tiger Woods in any sport.
And seeing him be a golfer, my dad played golf, and Tiger Woods almost perfected what my dad was trying to do. Seeing the spark for the love of golf and then seeing Tiger Woods be the apex of what our vision could be, that’s what we’d always shoot for. So seeing Tiger as the pinnacle of what success can be in the game of golf, that’s what everyone wanted. That’s all we could ever think about as a kid.
Making his family proud. ❤️— Korn Ferry Tour (@KornFerryTour) December 23, 2019
"My mom started crying, and my dad told me he had tried this eight times ... so it was a little emotional."@LipscombMGolf alum Dawson Armstrong (@DawsonGolf) has secured #KornFerryTour starts via Q-School!#LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/e7aOBmbhI2
When you were a kid growing up in Valdosta, did you ever make it to the Korn Ferry Tour events that were hosted there?
I actually did. I lived there for 15 years, basically 16 years. I went to the Valdosta tournament around 2009, 2010, 2011, and I believe Mathew Goggin won there, and he was obviously a great player. Blayne Barber won there, too. Best memory I have out there in the two or three years going out there was I got a golf ball from Marco Dawson and I was just freaking out. I was like, “This guy has my name and he gave me a golf ball!” That was really cool.
Your dad, Dale Armstrong, played on the Sunshine Tour and the mini-tours and tried Q-School eight times. What’s it been like having him to lean on through the last couple of years as a pro?
Well, my relationship with him has never been better. We talk all the time. It is about golf, yes, but a lot of it is just a father-son relationship. That’s something that has really blossomed from me understanding what he used to do and him now understanding what I’m going through. He definitely understands the struggles and the ups and downs of professional golf. First things first, though, he’s my dad. That’s the thing I appreciate the most from him. He understands that. He understands that he’s my dad first and then a mentor or swing coach or a coach in general after that. He doesn’t ever try to throw his way into that. He doesn’t try to throw himself into the conversation or force his opinion on me.
What do you like to do away from the golf course?
That’s a good question. Anything that gets me away from golf. Off the golf course, I want to do anything but be around golf. Playing basketball or video games with buddies, just going out and hanging with friends. Being with my wife.
What would you consider a successful career when you’re done playing golf?
If I at any point was able to say I’m the best player in the world and I look back, I’m not saying anything less is not successful, but that’s always been the dream. No kid wants to ever relinquish their dream. That’s what I’ve always wanted. That would be the fast track to me being able to look back and think that was a successful career.
