Q&A with Dawson Armstrong on offseason strength training, recent surge and more

So tell me about the process of soliciting advice from other coaches last season and how that came about?

So what happened was I’m with my coach, Ben Pellicani in Nashville, and he’s been a great friend of mine and my coach for seven or eight years. We communicate really well. That’s something I’ve always had with him. But at the time I was just frustrated. So I didn’t see any of these three guys but I sent them videos and they gave me input over text message and email. Scott Holden, my childhood swing coach in Fort Myers, and Jeff Smith (Radar Golf Pro) over in Vegas, and Shauheen Nakhgavan.

The reason I was able to reach out to them was, Jeff Smith, obviously his work is unprecedented, you know who he is, and Dylan Wu takes from Shauheen as well, so I was able to reach out to them with confidence that they’d respond, and they did. They all said the same thing roughly with a few tweaks here and there, but they all said roughly the same thing. And that’s something I needed – a very clear and resounding look. This is what you have got to work on to go to the next level, and that’s what I did and I feel like it helped.

What was the unanimous consensus on what needed changing?

To put it lightly, my takeaway. To put it very simply, my takeaway was poor. They all believed that my takeaway was not at a very stable spot, and it was creating a chain reaction to the rest of the golf swing. That was what they said, and that’s what I implemented. My hands have a hard time rotating the clubface on the way back, halfway back, as well as my lower body wants to rotate. For example, my hands never actually leave my zipper on the way back until it gets past hip high. And they were all saying, “Look, you have to get your hands moving by themselves on the way back in order for you to have that separation needed to create more consistency on the way down.”

I know you’re a huge Tiger fan … what was that like to see what he was going through when you found out about his wreck?

Yeah, so I don’t have any social media right now, so I didn’t find out about it until a few hours later. My wife called me and told me about it. Immediately the first thing that came to mind was like Kobe because Kobe died in a horrible accident, crazy situation. That was the first thing that came to my mind was, like, ‘Tiger could leave us.’ I was as big of a Kobe Bryant fan as you could be without being a Lakers fan … seeing what happened to Kobe and seeing how his life ended so abruptly and then having it flash before your eyes, the influence that he had on my life and then seeing it might happen again. Just having those exact same emotions flowing through quickly was a sucky feeling. To put it lightly, I’m very, very glad Tiger Woods is still with us. That’s all I’m grateful for right now.

Your dad was a professional golfer so I’m sure he had an influence, but how much did Tiger mean to you as a kid with your love of the game?

Almost everything. How many times do you have a putt to beat Tiger Woods in the Masters? You never ever said it was a putt to beat Phil Mickelson. No one ever said that. No one ever said it was a putt to beat Ernie Els or Nick Faldo. No one ever said that. At my age, it was always to beat Tiger. That was the standard of excellence. That was the standard of golf, and that was the standard of sports honestly. There was no more dominant figure than Tiger Woods in any sport.

And seeing him be a golfer, my dad played golf, and Tiger Woods almost perfected what my dad was trying to do. Seeing the spark for the love of golf and then seeing Tiger Woods be the apex of what our vision could be, that’s what we’d always shoot for. So seeing Tiger as the pinnacle of what success can be in the game of golf, that’s what everyone wanted. That’s all we could ever think about as a kid.