NHL defenseman McAvoy caddies for childhood friend Nicholas at Orange County National

The Nicholas-McAvoy connection stems from even before birth, as Nicholas’ mom Eileen and McAvoy’s dad Charles grew up in the same hometown of Long Beach, New York.

Nicholas’ dad Stephen, an orthopedic surgeon, later operated on the elder McAvoy.

The duo grew up pursuing a variety of athletic endeavors, including surfing – “Charlie taught me the ropes,” Nicholas recalled – and both took a particular liking to the ice.

First, they were rivals, Nicholas competing for the Westchester Express and McAvoy suiting up for the Long Island Gulls. Eventually, McAvoy “came over to the dark side” and played with the Express for a year, and the duo also played together in the Pee-Wee Junior World Championships together on the Jr. Rangers.

McAvoy pursued hockey at Boston University, eventually being drafted by the Boston Bruins in 2016. He recently completed his third full season with the Bruins, logging 92 points in 184 career games, and was also named to the 2018 NHL All-Rookie Team.

Nicholas attended Yale and began his collegiate career as a dual-sport athlete (golf and football), eventually focusing on golf from sophomore year onward. The 23-year-old graduated in 2019 with a degree in ecology and evolutionary biology, and earned Korn Ferry Tour status via Q-School last fall.

“Just followed each other all the way up the ranks,” McAvoy reminisced. “When he switched over to golf and football, I was so happy for him that he was following his dream, and I was doing the same. Just always keeping tabs … for it to come full circle and have an opportunity to come together … he shot me a text, and I knew I had to come and support him.”

Hockey is a physical game, with inevitable bumps and bruises, and McAvoy frequently keeps in touch with Nicholas’ dad to discuss medical best practices.

One day, McAvoy posed the question.

“Yo, Doc! When am I going to get to caddie for James?”

This week at Orange County National, with the Bruins in an uniquely timed offseason due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the stars aligned.

“At first it was a joke, and then I was like, ‘Dude, let’s go.’” Nicholas said. “It’s awesome to share this experience with other people. He’s one of my close friends, and he came out and supported me.”