Winner's Bag: Curtis Thompson, Evans Scholars Invitational
September 13, 2020
By Kevin Prise, PGATOUR.COM
- September 13, 2020
Curtis Thompson earned his first Korn Ferry Tour title Sunday at the Evans Scholars Invitational, carding a four-round total of 17-under for a one-stroke victory over Will Zalatoris and Jimmy Stanger.
The seventh-year pro began the final round at Chicago Highlands GC three strokes clear of the field, and he overcame two early bogeys Sunday with a clean card the rest of the day. Thompson arrived at the 72nd hole tied with Zalatoris and Stanger, both already in the clubhouse, and two-putted for birdie at the par-5 to secure the title.
With the victory, Thompson moves to No. 12 on The 25, as he eyes his first PGA TOUR card via the 2020-21 combined Korn Ferry Tour season.
Here’s what was in Thompson’s bag this week in Chicagoland.
Driver: Cobra King SPEEDZONE, 7 degrees
3-wood: Cobra KING LTD, 14.5 degrees
2-iron: Cobra KING Forged CB
Irons (3-9): Cobra KING Forged MB
Wedges (48, 54, 60 degrees): Cobra KING V Grind
Putter: Scotty Cameron Fastback 1.5
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
