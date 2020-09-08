-
Monday qualifiers: Evans Scholars Invitational
September 08, 2020
By Kevin Prise, PGATOUR.COM
- Indiana native Seth Fair will make his first Korn Ferry Tour start since 2018 after successfully Monday qualifying. (Stan Badz/PGA TOUR)
Seth Fair, Matt Hill and Alistair Docherty led the way at the Evans Scholars Invitational open qualifier, matching 8-under 64s at Countryside GC to earn tee times this week at Chicago (Illinois) Highlands Club.
Fair, who hails from Whitestown, Indiana, made eight birdies against no bogeys on Monday to cement his spot in this week’s field. Hill, of Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, did the same.
Docherty, of Vancouver, Washington, made six birdies, an eagle and no bogeys to punch his ticket to Chicago Highlands Club.
Fair, 33, has made 36 career Korn Ferry Tour starts, including a full season in 2018, where he made 10 cuts in 21 starts, highlighted by a T14 at the Ellie Mae Classic at TPC Stonebrae. The 2010 University of Indianapolis grad played the 2019 season on PGA TOUR Latinoamerica, recording seven top-25s in 12 starts.
Hill, 31, grew up in Sarnia, Ontario Canada and played collegiately at North Carolina State, notably winning the 2009 NCAA individual men’s golf championship. He has made 27 career Korn Ferry Tour starts, highlighted by a T15 finish at the Wichita Open Supporting Wichita’s Youth in 2013.
Docherty, 26, holds conditional Korn Ferry Tour status this season and has made four starts, recording his first made cut at last week’s Lincoln Land Championship presented by LRS (T53). The native of Saint John, New Brunswick, Canada has spent time caddying to support his professional golf dreams.
Juan Diego Fernandez earned the last spot available at Countryside GC, carding 7-under 65 and then surviving a 2-for-1 playoff with T.J. Mitchell.
Eric Lilleboe (65), Jonathan Garrick (65), Chris Naegel (66) and Santiago Gomez (66) earned the four available spots via the par-72 Sunset Valley GC qualifying site.
In all, 182 players competed for eight spots in this week’s field.
For all scores from Countryside GC, click here.
For all scores from Sunset Valley GC, click here.
