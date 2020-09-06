-
-
Winner's Bag: Brett Drewitt, Lincoln Land Championship presented by LRS
-
September 06, 2020
By Kevin Prise, PGATOUR.COM
- September 06, 2020
-
Interviews
Brett Drewitt interview after winning the Lincoln Land
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Brett Drewitt secured his first Korn Ferry Tour title Sunday at the Lincoln Land Championship presented by LRS, carding a final-round 68 for a one-stroke victory over Ben Kohles, Harry Hall and Austen Truslow.
Drewitt, 29, entered the week having made just six cuts in 18 starts this season, and the Australia native nearly took the week off to recharge at home in the Jacksonville, Florida metroplex.
But after discussing with his wife Brianna, he decided to make the four-hour drive from the Korn Ferry Tour Championship in southern Indiana to the Land of Lincoln.
With a clutch 5-footer for par on the 72nd hole, Drewitt earns a trophy to take home to his wife and 18-month-old son Brady.
The victory moves Drewitt from No. 73 to No. 18 on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List, as he eyes a PGA TOUR return via the 2020-21 combined season.
Here’s what was in Drewitt’s bag this week in the Land of Lincoln.
Driver: Srixon ZX7, 9.5 degrees
3-wood: Callaway MAVRIK, 15 degrees
Utility iron: Srixon ZX, 18 degrees
Irons (4-5): Srixon Z 585
Irons (6-PW): Srixon Z 785
Wedges (51, 55, 59 degrees): Cleveland RTX Zipcore
Putter: Scotty Cameron For Tour Use Only Teryllium TFB-1.5
Ball: Srixon Z-Star
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.