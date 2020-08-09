-
Winner's Bag: Lee Hodges, WinCo Foods Portland Open presented by KraftHeinz
August 09, 2020
By Kevin Prise, PGATOUR.COM
Lee Hodges secured his first Korn Ferry Tour title Sunday at the WinCo Foods Portland Open presented by KraftHeinz, carding a four-round total of 11-under at Pumpkin Ridge GC (Witch Hollow) for a two-stroke victory over four players.
The University of Alabama alum began the day with a share of the lead and grinded out an even-par 71 in tricky afternoon conditions, deftly navigating swirling winds with a series of clutch par-saves.
Hodges, 25, made birdie at the par-5 finishing hole to finish two clear of the field, laying up just short of the green with a 4-iron and then getting up-and-down.
With the victory, Hodges moves to third on the Korn Ferry Tour Points List, a massive result as he chases his first PGA TOUR card via the 2020-21 combined season.
By virtue of finishing in the top-five on the Points List upon the conclusion of play at Pumpkin Ridge, Hodges also earns an exemption into next month’s U.S. Open at Winged Foot.
Here’s what was in Hodges’ bag this week in the Pacific Northwest.
Driver: Titleist TS2, 8.5 degrees
3-wood: Titleist TS3
3-iron: Titleist U-510
Irons (4-6): Titleist T100
Irons (7-9): Titleist CB
Wedges (46, 52, 56, 60 degrees): Titleist Vokey SM8
Putter: Scotty Cameron Circle T GoLo S1
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
