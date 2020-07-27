-
Monday qualifiers: Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Aetna
July 27, 2020
By Kevin Prise, PGATOUR.COM
July 27, 2020
- Wake Forest alum Cameron Young, who competed in the 2019 U.S. Open, will make his Korn Ferry Tour debut this week. (Warren Little/Getty Images)
Cameron Young paced the field at open qualifying for this week’s Pinnacle Bank Championship presented by Aetna, carding 8-under 64 at Bent Tree Golf Club to secure a tee time Thursday at The Club at Indian Creek.
Young, who hails from Jupiter, Florida, recorded a bogey-free effort Monday, with eight birdies and no pars, to earn his first career Korn Ferry Tour start. The 23-year-old played collegiately at Wake Forest and grew up in the New York City metroplex.
Young has made three career starts on PGA TOUR Latinoamerica, and he also competed in last year’s U.S. Open at Pebble Beach.
Also advancing from the Bent Tree site were Matt Oshrine (65), Jaime Lopez Rivarola (65) and Jonathan Garrick (66). Garrick survived a playoff with David Pastore for the site’s final spot.
Kolton Lapa and Jon Trasamar shared medalist honors at the Wilderness Ridge GC site, matching 5-under 66s to secure tee times at The Club at Indian Creek.
Lapa, who hails from Mesa, Arizona, made five birdies in a bogey-free round. Trasamar, of Blue Earth, Minnesota, made seven birdies to offset two bogeys.
Lapa played collegiately at the University of Arizona and will be making his first career Korn Ferry Tour start. Trasamar, who played collegiately at the University of Minnesota, is also set for his Korn Ferry Tour debut.
Also advancing from the Wilderness Ridge site were Ross Miller and Hayden Shieh, who carded 4-under 67s and survived a 3-for-2 playoff with Brandon Matthews.
In all, 121 players competed for eight spots in this week’s field at The Club at Indian Creek.
For all scores from the Bent Tree site, click here.
For all scores from the Wilderness Ridge site, click here.
