  • Monday qualifiers: TPC San Antonio Championship at the Oaks

  • Max Rottluff carded 10-under 62 in Monday&apos;s qualifier to earn a spot in this week&apos;s field at TPC San Antonio&apos;s AT&T Oaks Course. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)Max Rottluff carded 10-under 62 in Monday's qualifier to earn a spot in this week's field at TPC San Antonio's AT&T Oaks Course. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)