-
-
Monday qualifiers: TPC San Antonio Championship at the Oaks
-
July 14, 2020
By Kevin Prise, PGATOUR.COM
- July 14, 2020
- Max Rottluff carded 10-under 62 in Monday's qualifier to earn a spot in this week's field at TPC San Antonio's AT&T Oaks Course. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Nick Arman led the way at open qualifying for this week’s TPC San Antonio Championship at the Oaks, carding a scintillating 11-under 60 at The Quarry GC to earn a spot in this week’s field at TPC San Antonio (AT&T Oaks Course).
Arman recorded nine birdies and an eagle, navigating The Quarry without a bogey to secure his second career Korn Ferry Tour start. The St. Louis native played collegiately at Rockhurst University, graduating in 2016. He debuted on the Korn Ferry Tour at the 2019 Price Cutter Charity Championship, where he made the cut and finished T44.
Also advancing from The Quarry site were Jaime Lopez Rivarola, Conner Godsey and Zach Cabra, each carding 8-under 63.
Aaron Terrazas paced the field at the Briggs Ranch GC qualifying site, carding 11-under 61 to secure a tee time at the AT&T Oaks Course. Terrazas, who hails from El Paso, Texas, recorded 10 birdies and an eagle against just one bogey.
The 2019 University of Texas-El Paso grad made his Korn Ferry Tour debut at this year’s El Bosque Mexico Championship by INNOVA (MC) and has made four career starts on PGA TOUR Latinoamerica.
Also advancing from the Briggs Ranch site were Max Rottluff (62), Patrick Flavin (64) and Robby Ormand (64). Flavin and Rottluff survived a 5-for-2 playoff for the final spots in this week’s field, with Luke Gannon, John Hill and Steven Fisk falling just short.
In all, 239 players competed for eight spots in this week’s field.
For all scores from The Quarry site, click here.
For all scores from the Briggs Ranch site, click here.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.