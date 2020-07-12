-
Winner's Bag: David Lipsky, TPC San Antonio Challenge at the Canyons
-
July 12, 2020
By Kevin Prise, PGATOUR.COM
- July 12, 2020
- Lipsky's bag included TaylorMade, Callaway, Titleist and Odyssey in his first Korn Ferry Tour win. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Two weeks ago, David Lipsky put a new putter in the bag – an Odyssey Triple Track Ten.
With a four-day total of 25-under at the inaugural TPC San Antonio Challenge at the Canyons – including a field-best 29 birdies and an eagle – Lipsky rode the flat stick to his first career Korn Ferry Tour title.
The 31-year-old Northwestern alum entered the final round at TPC San Antonio (AT&T Canyons) with a one-stroke advantage, and he kept the pedal down, carding 6-under 66 – including a birdie at the 72nd hole – for a four-stroke win over Taylor Pendrith.
“I’ve always used a mallet putter, face bounce putter, and picked this one up,” Lipsky said of his new flat stick. “I really liked the double bend in the neck, and obviously putted pretty well this week.”
With his victory, Lipsky moves from No. 82 to No. 11 on The 25, well positioned to chase his first PGA TOUR card via the 2020-21 combined Korn Ferry Tour season.
Here’s what was in Lipsky’s bag this week at TPC San Antonio (AT&T Canyons).
Driver: Callaway MAVRIK
3-wood: TaylorMade SIM Max, 15 degrees
Fairway wood: TaylorMade SIM Max, 19.5 degrees
4-iron: TaylorMade P750
Irons (5-PW): TaylorMade P7TW
Wedges (51, 55, 59 degrees): Titleist Vokey SM8
Putter: Odyssey Triple Track Ten
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x Left Dash
