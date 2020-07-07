-
Q&A with Theo Humphrey
July 07, 2020
By Adam Stanley, PGATOUR.COM
- Vanderbilt alum Theo Humphrey stands 46th on the Points List in his rookie Korn Ferry Tour campaign. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR)
Surround yourself with good people, and hopefully good things will happen.
Theo Humphrey has certainly been around some of the most well-known names in golf in 2020, and he’s hoping some of those vibes will begin to rub off on him.
Humphrey, 24, spent three years with Will Gordon at Vanderbilt University. Gordon just notched a T3 result at the PGA TOUR’s Travelers Championship and accepted Special Temporary Membership. He also, during the COVID-19 break, worked out in Dallas with Bryson DeChambeau – who just won the Rocket Mortgage Classic and hasn’t finished outside the top-10 in four events since the Return to Golf.
In his maiden season on the Korn Ferry Tour, Humphrey stands No. 46 on the Points List with five made cuts in nine starts, highlighted by an eighth-place finish at the Korn Ferry Challenge at TPC Sawgrass.
He spent a few minutes with PGA TOUR Digital chatting about his time in Nashville, meeting Tiger Woods, and eating all the ice cream.
So you were born in Chicago, but live in Dallas now. What was your childhood like?
Yup, born in Chicago but I left when I was a baby, so I grew up in New York City and a little bit in Greenwich, Connecticut. I grew up in the Northeast, not in the Midwest. I went to college in Nashville and now I live in Dallas. My family is still in Greenwich, but I’m here.
Growing up in New York City must have been fascinating?
Until I was 15, we lived in an apartment in Manhattan. Not a lot of golf courses there (laughs). It was always a bit of a commute to go play golf. I never played during the week after school … I would just travel to tournaments when I could on weekends.
Why Vanderbilt?
I wanted to go to school in the South for better weather and better golf. That eliminated a lot of stuff close to home. I really liked that Vanderbilt was in a city. I didn’t want to be somewhere in a small college town or in the middle of nowhere. My coach was a huge draw, Scott Limbaugh. He had been there only two years when I was visiting, and he was brand new. I could see the vision he had for the team and the plan he had in place to take the program from a solid team to one of the best in the country, and I really bought into what he was saying and what he believed in. I took a chance and, beyond that, it was a school I could see myself at, even if golf wasn’t in the equation. There were a lot of kids from the Northeast who go there. It wasn’t out of the ordinary for someone from where I was from to go to Vanderbilt. That made things a little easier as well. Obviously it was a good academic school and that was important.
Entering freshman year of college, my goal was to turn professional upon graduation but you just don’t know. Golf’s a crazy game. I needed to keep getting better, a lot better, over four years. But things happen, and I wanted to get a good education if I wasn’t able to do it. By the time I graduated, I had had some success and gotten better and I thought it was the right decision to play professional golf. I also wanted to have a backup plan, though.
You played with Will Gordon a little bit at school. How have you felt about his success this season?
Will’s one year younger than I am, so we were on the team for my last three years. It’s pretty amazing and it shows how lucky I was to be part of all that good golf at Vanderbilt. There were so many guys playing well.
For somebody who had absolutely no status – after a bad week at Second Stage of Q-School – a lot of people would just be pretty down on themselves and worried about where and if they’d get to play but (Gordon) did the opposite. He’s played fantastic in multiple PGA TOUR events on sponsor’s exemptions when he didn’t know when his next opportunity is going to be. I know for me personally it’s really hard to play well when it might be your only shot. To see him finish third in a PGA TOUR event is incredible. But the fact that he had no status and had a lot of uncertainty makes it even more impressive because it’s his only shot.
Did you still manage to have some fun in Nashville while at school?
Yeah, absolutely. There’s a time and place for everything and we weren’t going to let the Nashville bar scene get in the way of our golf, but when we weren’t playing and in the offseason, it was a really fun time. Obviously golf was a priority, but it was hard not to have a little bit of fun in Nashville.
So you spent some time in Tennessee and now you live in Texas – where is the better BBQ?
I don’t know if I want to answer that question, because if I say one or the other, people are going to be (mad). I don’t really eat barbecue too much, but there is some really, really good BBQ in Dallas that I’ve enjoyed, so I’ll probably say Dallas because I live here now (laughs). You have to be diplomatic.
In every photo of you playing golf, I haven’t seen you wear a glove.
I’ve never played a round of golf with a glove.
Come on, really?
I’ve hit balls with a regular glove on and rain gloves on, but I’ve never used one even in a casual round of golf. I just never used one, and after a while you play long enough without it that you don’t see why you need to start now. It had been so long, and I just thought it would be uncomfortable and difficult to adjust if I did. I don’t see any reason to do it.
Bryson DeChambeau has commented on some of your Instagram photos. Are you guys friends?
We are represented by the same agency, so I’ve met him a couple times and we’re members of the same club in Dallas, Dallas National. We’ve become friends and it’s been pretty great to see how well he’s done recently.
Do you think you could out-lift him?
Absolutely not.
Could you at one point?
I honestly don’t know. I worked out with him once during the quarantine and he was definitely throwing around a lot more weight than I was. But I wasn’t sure what it was like in the past. I’ll tell you what: he’s a very strong guy right now.
Fitness seems to be an important part of your life – what do you enjoy most about it?
You get into fitness because you want to be stronger and you want to look better and be better at your sport. For me, that’s a huge priority, but it’s so good for the mind. It’s such a good way to de-stress. It keeps me energized. It keeps me in a good mindset. It’s something I look forward to doing pretty much every day. I’m not doing the bulk-like move like Bryson – not that there’s anything wrong with that because he’s hitting it about 380 down the middle every time – but I lift for over an hour almost every day. I’m putting in the work. I hit the ball a pretty long way and I feel like it helps me a lot out of thick rough, and after a bunch of weeks in a row I feel like my stamina is good.
On the opposite end of the fitness spectrum, what’s your go-to cheat meal?
Ice cream. Like most desserts, you can put them all in front of me – cakes, cookies, whatever – but ice cream is my one weakness. I treat myself to it about once or twice a week (laughs).
Favorite flavor?
Any flavor!
You also met Tiger Woods once, and there’s a nice Instagram photo of the two of you. What’s the story there?
That was fall of my senior year. We played the Nike Invitational in Portland, and we had this little event after one of the rounds and there were a couple guys up there speaking. They said, ‘We have a surprise guest speaker today,’ and no one had any idea who it was, and sure enough Tiger walked up onto the stage and started doing a Q&A. That was pretty awesome. I’m never a guy who sees someone famous and hunts them down to get a picture because it’s obnoxious, but it was Tiger, so I felt like I had to do it. I asked him to grab a picture, and there you have it.
