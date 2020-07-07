Q&A with Theo Humphrey

So you were born in Chicago, but live in Dallas now. What was your childhood like?

Yup, born in Chicago but I left when I was a baby, so I grew up in New York City and a little bit in Greenwich, Connecticut. I grew up in the Northeast, not in the Midwest. I went to college in Nashville and now I live in Dallas. My family is still in Greenwich, but I’m here.

Growing up in New York City must have been fascinating?

Until I was 15, we lived in an apartment in Manhattan. Not a lot of golf courses there (laughs). It was always a bit of a commute to go play golf. I never played during the week after school … I would just travel to tournaments when I could on weekends.

Why Vanderbilt?

I wanted to go to school in the South for better weather and better golf. That eliminated a lot of stuff close to home. I really liked that Vanderbilt was in a city. I didn’t want to be somewhere in a small college town or in the middle of nowhere. My coach was a huge draw, Scott Limbaugh. He had been there only two years when I was visiting, and he was brand new. I could see the vision he had for the team and the plan he had in place to take the program from a solid team to one of the best in the country, and I really bought into what he was saying and what he believed in. I took a chance and, beyond that, it was a school I could see myself at, even if golf wasn’t in the equation. There were a lot of kids from the Northeast who go there. It wasn’t out of the ordinary for someone from where I was from to go to Vanderbilt. That made things a little easier as well. Obviously it was a good academic school and that was important.

Entering freshman year of college, my goal was to turn professional upon graduation but you just don’t know. Golf’s a crazy game. I needed to keep getting better, a lot better, over four years. But things happen, and I wanted to get a good education if I wasn’t able to do it. By the time I graduated, I had had some success and gotten better and I thought it was the right decision to play professional golf. I also wanted to have a backup plan, though.

You played with Will Gordon a little bit at school. How have you felt about his success this season?

Will’s one year younger than I am, so we were on the team for my last three years. It’s pretty amazing and it shows how lucky I was to be part of all that good golf at Vanderbilt. There were so many guys playing well.

For somebody who had absolutely no status – after a bad week at Second Stage of Q-School – a lot of people would just be pretty down on themselves and worried about where and if they’d get to play but (Gordon) did the opposite. He’s played fantastic in multiple PGA TOUR events on sponsor’s exemptions when he didn’t know when his next opportunity is going to be. I know for me personally it’s really hard to play well when it might be your only shot. To see him finish third in a PGA TOUR event is incredible. But the fact that he had no status and had a lot of uncertainty makes it even more impressive because it’s his only shot.

Did you still manage to have some fun in Nashville while at school?

Yeah, absolutely. There’s a time and place for everything and we weren’t going to let the Nashville bar scene get in the way of our golf, but when we weren’t playing and in the offseason, it was a really fun time. Obviously golf was a priority, but it was hard not to have a little bit of fun in Nashville.