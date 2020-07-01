Q&A: Ryan McCormick

Ryan McCormick spent his time off during the COVID-19 break working harder than he ever had, he says, because he was treating the Return to Golf like the start of a new season.

So far his efforts have been paying off. His status for 2020 wasn’t great to begin with, but a T14-T6 at the first two events in Florida – after Monday Qualifying for the Korn Ferry Challenge at TPC Sawgrass – got him locked up for the balance of the season.

McCormick is now looking to follow in the footsteps of others like J.T. Poston and Davis Riley, to name two, who have managed to convert a few good weeks into full-time Korn Ferry Tour status – and in the case of Poston, a PGA TOUR victory.

The 28-year-old spent a few minutes with PGA TOUR Digital chatting about growing up in New Jersey, his work during the COVID-19 break, and being the son of a teaching professional.

How did you spend your break before the Korn Ferry Tour ramped back up again in June?

I was down in Florida and the places I played at started aerating. I decided to get in my car and find some random TPC’s to practice at and get ready for the re-start. I drove to Atlanta, spent 4-5 days living with a couple of people I knew. Stopped at Pinehurst – knew some family friends who had a house there. I went to TPC Potomac for the rest of the time just living in a hotel. I was in-and-out trying to find the cheapest spots. I did that to try to get ready. I thought there would be an opportunity there. I know a lot of guys took a lot of time off – guys who are more secure in their status and not pushing as hard to get ready for the first event. I just thought there might be an opportunity there to catch some guys with a little rust. I was just fortunate that I got through the Monday Qualifier and I was playing well. I drove down Saturday from Maryland before the Monday Qualifier the first week. Usually on long drives for me it helps me re-set mentally – I’ll listen to some sports psychology stuff. But on the way down over the course of 10-12 hours I happened to listen to and find a couple of old interviews of mine from a solid year I had over the summer playing amateur stuff. I noticed how different my body language was. It was different, how I was talking about myself and my game. I thought, ‘well, gee, I feel like I’m a much better player but I don’t talk about myself like that anymore.’ I tried to carry that a little bit into that Monday Qualifier and played well, and then I carried that attitude from that week into the next.

What is it about long drives that you like?

I don’t mind driving in my car! Driving to all these events over the year usually kind of helps me gather my thoughts. I just tried to carry my attitude from one week to the next. I was much more confident. I felt like I could play out here and especially on the PGA TOUR for a while. I was just kind of waiting on a good opportunity. I was fortunate in the fall to make it through final stage – that was the first time I made it through Finals in my career. Although I didn’t have a great week I knew it was a great opportunity this year to finally make some serious headway. I was always chasing Temporary membership (on the Korn Ferry Tour). I’ve played so many Monday Qualifiers over the last 4-5 years that I just figured I would someday make it into one and then to reshuffle in that’d be my opportunity.

Your dad was a teaching professional for a number of years. What was that like for you?

My dad has been in the golf business since 1989. He’s been a head golf professional since 1992. He got a job at Mount Taber, it’s a little nine-hole club and he’s been at Suburban Golf Club in Union, New Jersey for 21 years now. I grew up in North Jersey and he had this job at this nine-hole course in a little community. It so happened that our next-door neighbour at one point was also a golf club professional. He was retired but his son was in the business. They lived across the street and had a net in the backyard. Being in the golf business my dad works mostly every day and our neighbour taught me how to play with his net in the backyard. I’d go sneak out late in the afternoon sometimes with my dad and go play. That’s how I started playing. In the winter, my dad is left-handed, so we had a net set up in the bottom of the clubhouse and I watched him hit it and tried to mirror him.

Did you grow up playing other sports or was it just golf?

I played everything. I played soccer. I played baseball. I played basketball. I really loved everything else and I never really got serious about golf until I was 12 or 13 and I was like, ‘I’m not really fast enough to play soccer.’ Basketball… I can’t jump that high and these kids are better than me. Baseball… once it started to become actual kids throwing it at you, if I got hit I was out (laughs). I played basketball throughout high school but that was when I realized I was pretty good at golf and not so good at the rest of the stuff.

Tell me about choosing to go to St. John’s University?

I actually had a good relationship with the Seaton Hall golf coach. They practiced at the golf course my father was at, Suburban, so I knew the golf coach because he gave my dad season tickets to the basketball games. In 1999 I grew up to all Seaton Hall basketball games. I’d see the team practicing at the club sometimes. But I ended up going to St. John’s because of coach Frank Darby. I liked how he ran the program. I ended up going out to visit them quite a few times. Keegan (Bradley) had just graduated and I was around them. They all hung out together since it was a pretty small team. It was some of the best junior players from the New York, New Jersey, Connecticut area and they were all on the same team. I liked the comradery and the fact that Keegan had done so well at the time… I loved Seaton Hall and the basketball team, but St John’s had two guys either on TOUR or heading to the TOUR soon, so I thought that was a spot I needed to be at if I wanted to do that.

Do you have any stand-out memories from school?

There are a lot of them. We all lived in a house for the majority of my four years. The times we had hanging out, going out to play golf, those were awesome. I would say we came close a couple of times winning the Big East championship and my senior year we won and that was the first Big East championship our coach had won and the first one for the team in like 30 years. It was really cool to be a part of that. To get the win for our coach and to do it when I was a senior, that was something I’ll remember and was proud of.

Obviously growing up in the northeast U.S. you can’t play golf 12 months of the year. What did your winters look like during college?

We took some time off. I didn’t mind taking time off because in high school I had played basketball in the winter and I was kind of used to it. It helped me stay fresh and the things we did as a team, we didn’t do a whole lot unless you could actually play. We didn’t have a spot to hit indoors. We basically took time off and then I’d go down to Florida. I would drive to Florida with a teammate. There would be an alumni who would let us stay on their couch for the winter break and we could play and practice. That was one thing I thought about when I was choosing a school. There was a sports guy who used to work with the St. John’s team and he worked with Keegan pretty closely – he told him, ‘hey, do you ever remember how to kiss your girlfriend when you don’t see her for a couple months?’ and he’s like, ‘why would you forget how to play golf if you haven’t played in a few weeks?’ It’s the same thing (laughs). I was like, ‘alright!’

What does a perfect day look like for you?

It would start somewhere in a mountainous region. We could wake up and go for a hike and then if I could, I would play the back nine of Augusta National with my dad and my brother either playing or on the bag – that would be awesome. We’d probably get done then hang out with some friends and family.