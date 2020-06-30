-
Monday qualifiers: TPC Colorado Championship at Heron Lakes
June 30, 2020
By Kevin Prise, PGATOUR.COM
- Oklahoma State alum Zach Bauchou carded 8-under 63 on Monday to earn a tee time this week at TPC Colorado. (Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)
Josh Seiple led the way at open qualifying for this week’s TPC Colorado Championship at Heron Lakes, carding 11-under 61 in Monday’s qualifier to secure a tee time this week at TPC Colorado.
Playing at the Riverdale GC qualifying site, Seiple recorded 10 birdies and an eagle Monday, against just one bogey, to earn a spot in this week’s Wednesday-Saturday event.
The 2019 Ole Miss grad hails from Castle Rock, Colorado, approximately an hour from TPC Colorado, and will feel the local support this week despite a lack of fans in attendance due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Seiple, who holds status on PGA TOUR Latinoamerica, will make his first Korn Ferry Tour start.
Also advancing from the Riverdale GC site were Ted Smith (62), MJ Maguire (63) and Connor Howe (64). Howe survived a 2-for-1 playoff with veteran Steve Allan for the site’s final spot.
Zach Bauchou and Zander Winston shared medalist honors at the Highland Meadows GC site, each carding 8-under 63. Bauchou produced a clean card with eight birdies and no bogeys, while Winston recorded nine birdies against a single bogey.
Bauchou, a 2019 Oklahoma State grad, will make his first Korn Ferry Tour start. He has made four career starts on the PGA TOUR, two as an amateur and two as a pro.
Winston, a 2016 grad of Cameron University in Oklahoma, will make his first start on either the PGA TOUR or Korn Ferry Tour.
Ben Lanting and Hayden Shieh earned the site’s final spots at 7-under 64, surviving a 5-for-2 playoff with Andrew Yun, Albert Pistorius and Linus Lilliedahl.
In all, 225 players competed for eight spots in this week’s field.
For all scores from the Riverdale GC site, click here.
For all scores from the Highland Meadows GC site, click here.
