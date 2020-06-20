-
Winner's Bag: Chris Kirk, The King & Bear Classic at World Golf Village
-
June 20, 2020
By Kevin Prise, PGATOUR.COM
- June 20, 2020
- Kirk shot a final-round 67 to snap a five-year victory draught at the World Golf Village. (Stan Badz/PGA TOUR)
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – Chris Kirk snapped a five-plus year victory drought with a sterling performance at The King & Bear Classic at World Golf Village, posting a four-round total of 26-under for a one-shot win over Justin Lower.
The University of Georgia alum, who plays the PGA TOUR full-time but narrowly missed RBC Heritage entry, rebounded from a double bogey at the par-4 10th in Saturday’s final round with three birdies in his final five holes, including an up-and-down from just right of the par-5 18th green.
The four-time PGA TOUR winner credited a hot putter for his hot play throughout the week at The King & Bear GC at World Golf Village. Kirk made 28 birdies over the four rounds, and aside from the double bogey to open his final nine, he was bogey-free for the week.
“I putted fantastic, especially compared to how I putted last week,” said Kirk, who now holds three Korn Ferry Tour titles in addition to his four TOUR wins. I made a few minor adjustments, but not much, and I was able to get really comfortable on these greens.
“My speed was fantastic all week, and I felt like I read the greens well. The second day, I was seeing some 30- or 40-footers go in that I haven’t seen for a while, so that was an awesome mental boost.”
Here’s what was in Kirk’s bag this week in northeast Florida.
Driver: Mizuno ST200X, 10.5 degrees
3-wood: TaylorMade SIM Max, 16 degrees
7-wood: Callaway Rogue, 20 degrees
Irons (4-5): Mizuno MP-20 HMB
Irons (6-9): Mizuno MP-20 MMC
Wedges (47, 51.5, 55, 60 degrees): Titleist Vokey SM8
Putter: Scotty Cameron Roundback ‘For Tour Use Only’
Ball: Titleist 2019 Pro V1x
