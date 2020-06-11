Resilience, emotion on display as Korn Ferry Tour resumes

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – We keep going and power through even when it’s hard, even when it’s life and death, and even when we don’t much feel like it.

That was the takeaway from the first round of the Korn Ferry Challenge at TPC Sawgrass, the first action in 15 weeks amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. With no scoreboards, no ShotLink and no fans, 156 resolute players took on a wet, steamy Dye’s Valley Course at TPC Sawgrass, everyone dealing with something.

“Considering the fact that I’ve probably played three rounds of 18 in the last three months, it was pretty good,” four-time PGA TOUR winner Camilo Villegas said after he hovered in or around the lead before bogeying his last hole for a 3-under-par 67.

He was three back of early first-round leader Paul Barjon of France.

Not bad when you consider Villegas almost didn’t play. His 20-month-old daughter Mia has been battling cancer of the brain and spine back in Miami.

“I don’t really know where my mind is,” he said in an emotional press conference earlier this week, but the game was definitely there Thursday.

“No expectations,” he said. “I just wanted to walk the fairways and be out there.”

Added his caddie/brother Manny, himself a touring professional, “Some people are just wired differently, and my brother is one of them. I wish I had that.”

Indeed, Thursday at Sawgrass, where THE PLAYERS Championship was cancelled after one round almost three months ago, brought an object lesson in resilience and the human spirit. And it was a reminder that even amid such urgent public stakes – coronavirus and protests for racial justice – our private stakes press ever onward with their own urgent needs.

Mike Weir is here, newly 50 and PGA TOUR Champions eligible. He has come a long way back, but not all the way back, since an elbow injury sent him on a wayward path of crooked driving and abysmal scores, even when he was home playing with friends.

“I just wasn’t going to have it,” Weir said when asked if he ever considered giving up. “I love the game too much. I wasn’t going to settle.”

And he hasn’t – the tenacious lefty, an eight-time TOUR winner, shot 68 on Thursday.

Sam Saunders is here. He’s coming back from a collar-bone injury suffered when he fell off a Onewheel electric board right before the Korn Ferry Tour Finals last summer. This, after he had earlier fallen off an electric hoverboard and suffered an internal brain bleed. For Saunders, it seems, life starts to get dangerous when he can’t surf. As he runs through his various nicks and scrapes he unwittingly brings to mind Wiley E. Coyote giving a press conference.

“I had a torn ligament in my wrist,” Saunders said. “I had a really bad hip issue all year last year, so kind of played through some stuff. Now, for the first time in a couple years, I’m 100 percent healthy.”

Saunders, who lives just up the road in Atlantic Beach, also shot 68.

No one’s recent travails, though, can compare to those of Villegas. Until this year, his biggest medical concern was his injured right shoulder, and he is on a major medical extension and has 13 PGA TOUR starts remaining. This week marks the fourth of his five allotted “rehab starts” on the Korn Ferry Tour. But that all receded into the background for Villegas, 38, when he and wife Maria began to notice something was off in Mia in late February.

They took her to Nicklaus Children’s Hospital in Miami, where Barbara Nicklaus arranged for Mia’s initial tests, on a Sunday, no less. Mia was diagnosed with cancer just as the world was going into quarantine mode in early March, and is now in round two of chemotherapy. Given the stakes, Villegas wasn’t sure he felt like playing golf this week.

Maria all but pushed him out the door.

“You have to listen to the people that love you,” he said.

He said not to feel sorry for the Villegas family, just send good energy, and that has happened. His phone lit up with messages of support, and on Thursday all of that good energy somehow found its way into his game at Dye’s Valley, even without the fans to urge him on.

Wasn’t it emotional, though? Didn’t the tears threaten to soggy his scorecard? Yes, Manny admitted, it was, but then they birdied their first hole, and the game was on.

“My brother is very competitive,” he said.

“I’m in a different place right now,” Camilo Villegas said before heading to the range post-round. “Golf is not the priority, but it’s in my life so it’s fun to be out here. We had a good day.”