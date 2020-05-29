Cappelen recalls 2019 REX Hospital Open victory

At the start of the final round of the 2019 REX Hospital Open, Sebastian Cappelen found himself four strokes off the lead and in need of a hot start. What he experienced was the exact opposite. The University of Arkansas product carded back-to-back bogeys on Nos. 1 and 2 and fell even further down the leaderboard.

Despite the slow start, Cappelen didn’t panic. He quickly put his two bogeys behind him and began to settle in.

“I do remember those two bogeys,” Cappelen said. “I also remember looking at my caddie and saying, ‘This is going to be one of those days where we start out poorly and go try make as many birdies as possible.’”

The University of Arkansas product would rally over his next 16 holes with seven birdies and an eagle.

He finished his round in convincing style by sinking a 26-foot birdie putt on the 72nd hole to post a 7-under 64, good for the tournament record of 21-under 263 and a three-stroke victory.

“Finally getting that weight off your shoulders and actually feeling some success after you put in the work in that environment was huge,” Cappelen recalled.

The victory in Raleigh was Cappelen’s second of his Korn Ferry Tour career. His first win came at the 2014 Wichita Open Supporting Wichita’s Youth in his first career Korn Ferry Tour start.

Despite winning in his first start out of college, Cappelen quickly experienced how difficult life on the Korn Ferry Tour can be.

“I don’t know if winning right off the bat was healthy,” he said. “It’s great if you keep it going and never have to look back, but very few people do that and very few people win right off the bat.”