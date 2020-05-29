-
Cappelen recalls 2019 REX Hospital Open victory
May 29, 2020
By Sean Wildhack, PGATOUR.COM
May 29, 2020
- Sebastian Cappelen's victory at the 2019 REX Hospital Open led to a top-25 spot on the Points List and his first PGA TOUR card. (Kevin Prise/PGA TOUR)
At the start of the final round of the 2019 REX Hospital Open, Sebastian Cappelen found himself four strokes off the lead and in need of a hot start. What he experienced was the exact opposite. The University of Arkansas product carded back-to-back bogeys on Nos. 1 and 2 and fell even further down the leaderboard.
Despite the slow start, Cappelen didn’t panic. He quickly put his two bogeys behind him and began to settle in.
“I do remember those two bogeys,” Cappelen said. “I also remember looking at my caddie and saying, ‘This is going to be one of those days where we start out poorly and go try make as many birdies as possible.’”
The University of Arkansas product would rally over his next 16 holes with seven birdies and an eagle.
He finished his round in convincing style by sinking a 26-foot birdie putt on the 72nd hole to post a 7-under 64, good for the tournament record of 21-under 263 and a three-stroke victory.
“Finally getting that weight off your shoulders and actually feeling some success after you put in the work in that environment was huge,” Cappelen recalled.
The victory in Raleigh was Cappelen’s second of his Korn Ferry Tour career. His first win came at the 2014 Wichita Open Supporting Wichita’s Youth in his first career Korn Ferry Tour start.
Despite winning in his first start out of college, Cappelen quickly experienced how difficult life on the Korn Ferry Tour can be.
“I don’t know if winning right off the bat was healthy,” he said. “It’s great if you keep it going and never have to look back, but very few people do that and very few people win right off the bat.”
Finishing in style.— Korn Ferry Tour (@KornFerryTour) June 3, 2019
Sebastian Cappelen (@SCappele) made birdie on the 72nd hole @RexHospitalOpen for a final-round 64 and a three-shot win. #LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/Sx93kLNlZA
His win in Raleigh came 108 starts after his first victory in Wichita. After years of grinding on the Korn Ferry Tour, Cappelen began to think a career in professional golf might not be for him.
“In 2018, I had made one cut in the first 10 or 12 events,” he recalled. “I remember talking to my wife and saying, ‘This is not going in the right direction and if something doesn’t happen right now, I’m ready to do something else.’”
Despite the struggles, Cappelen’s wife, Audrey, convinced him to work with a swing coach and kept his PGA TOUR dream alive.
“She (Audrey) finally convinced me to see a coach here in the United States,” he said. “I was fortunate to have a great coach here at TPC Sawgrass in Todd Anderson. After I started working with him, I made something like 12 out of the last 13 cuts and turned everything around.”
After his rebound, Cappelen carried his momentum into the 2019 Korn Ferry Tour season.
“It worked out great last year,” Cappelen said of his 2019 season. “Todd (Anderson) was very confident in me. He said to me, ‘If we stick to our process, I don’t see how you don’t get your card.’”
During the 2019 season, Cappelen recorded five top-25s and a T2 in Wichita along with his win at the REX Hospital Open. He went on to finish the season ranked 16th in The 25 and secured his first PGA TOUR card.
In his first full season on TOUR, Cappelen has made eight cuts in 13 starts. He is currently ranked 130th in the FedExCup and recorded a career best T6 at The American Express earlier this year.
"Glad you guys know it." 😂— Korn Ferry Tour (@KornFerryTour) June 3, 2019
As Sebastian Cappelen (@SCappele) walked off the 18th tee Sunday, he was informed by fans that the @RexHospitalOpen title was his.
With a closing birdie and a three-shot win, he proved the fans right.#LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/j95obuoFOS
