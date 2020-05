Q&A with Stephen Franken on Carolina Hurricanes fandom, REX Hospital Open and more

How did you initially get into golf? It seems like neither of your parents actually played the sport.

My uncle played at Duke University and I kind of got into golf from him. I sort of got into golf on my own – it was something I tried and it clicked. I enjoyed it a lot. My uncle … they had a putting green in their backyard, and whenever I would go visit, I would chip and putt in the backyard. I’d spend a couple of hours out there usually – this is when I was really young, like 5 or 6. I was 9 or 10 and I started playing a little bit over the summer and did junior golf camps. By the time I was 12, I started playing tournaments, just locally, and I loved it. I just loved it. I loved the competition. I enjoyed teeing it up and going to play again. A couple of guys were my age and we were moving up level by level.

What other sports did you play growing up?

I played hockey until eighth grade – I did that for five or six years. I played rec hockey and then travel hockey. I loved hockey. In early high school, I started leaning towards golf. I can’t remember why, but I was drawn to it a little more. I was a little better at golf.

So you’re from Raleigh and into hockey. Are you a Carolina Hurricanes fan?

Oh yeah.

Where you there when they won the Stanley Cup?

I was! That’s when I was really into the ‘Canes. Do you remember Mike Commodore?

Of course.

Mike Commodore had this big afro. Red. I grew my hair out, not because of him, but I had this long hair. When he did postgame interviews, he would wear this white robe out, and I had this white robe I would wear to the games. It was pretty awesome.

You’ve got red hair as well – you could pull off the Commodore look pretty good.

Oh, I was mini-Mike Commodore for sure. I was very identical.

Have you ever met him?

I met him when I was really young, coming out of a practice that year. I do know Jaccob Slavin; he plays for the ‘Canes now and lives in Raleigh. A friend plays a lot of golf with him, so we’re going to play soon.

So just to put on a bow on that – you were actually in the building when they won the Stanley Cup?

I was, yeah. I went to every game for that final series. It was incredible. It was something I’ll never forget – I was in third grade.

So you were 9 years old, just starting to play hockey yourself, and your hometown team wins the ultimate prize? What a moment.

Yeah – it was a dream situation for a 9-year-old (laughs).

Did you find, not unlike Tiger Woods winning the Masters in 1997, that a bunch of your friends started to play hockey as well?

I remember playing in 2008/2009 – the amount of hockey being played just skyrocketed. I think they went from having only one or two teams to having three or four travel teams on each level. The Junior Canes organization, they had that, but there were a couple of other independent leagues as well. There was the East Coast Eagles, a local junior team, and there were a lot of kids starting to play more hockey after that. It was pretty cool.

There were 10 years where the ‘Canes played and they weren’t playing well, but last year they made the playoffs again and it was good to see. There were some good memories from ‘05-‘06 being back there in the playoffs.