Q&A with Stephen Franken on Carolina Hurricanes fandom, REX Hospital Open and more
May 28, 2020
By Adam Stanley, PGATOUR.COM
- Former junior hockey player Stephen Franken made his Korn Ferry Tour debut at the 2019 REX Hospital Open. (Stephen Franken; Getty Images)
Getting to the top of the ladder in professional golf is more of a line that’s squiggly, not straight. But there have been some usual paths followed for years – a solid junior career leads to college, which leads to the path to the PGA TOUR, including the Korn Ferry Tour.
But what happens when there are no options for college, and the pro game is too far out of reach?
Stephen Franken, a Raleigh native who would have been teeing it up at this week’s REX Hospital Open had it not been for the COVID-19 pandemic, lived through that very experience.
Franken spent almost a quarter of a year wondering what was next in golf, or even if he would play the game again at a higher level. As luck would have it, he was able to walk on to his school-of-choice after a last-minute spot was opened up. He became the best player on that team (more on that later) and he ripped through the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament – ending with a T7 – that gave the 23-year-old guaranteed starts for 2020.
As Franken, who still calls North Carolina home, prepares for his return to action, he spent a few minutes with PGA TOUR Digital chatting about what happened right before college, what he’s learned so far as a professional, and wearing a white bath robe to watch the Carolina Hurricanes with the Stanley Cup.
Congratulations to Stephen Franken for being named a semifinalist for the 2018 Jack Nicklaus National Player of the Year Award! pic.twitter.com/yvvc2jU1bl— NC State Men's Golf (@PackMensGolf) May 1, 2018
How did you initially get into golf? It seems like neither of your parents actually played the sport.
My uncle played at Duke University and I kind of got into golf from him. I sort of got into golf on my own – it was something I tried and it clicked. I enjoyed it a lot. My uncle … they had a putting green in their backyard, and whenever I would go visit, I would chip and putt in the backyard. I’d spend a couple of hours out there usually – this is when I was really young, like 5 or 6. I was 9 or 10 and I started playing a little bit over the summer and did junior golf camps. By the time I was 12, I started playing tournaments, just locally, and I loved it. I just loved it. I loved the competition. I enjoyed teeing it up and going to play again. A couple of guys were my age and we were moving up level by level.
What other sports did you play growing up?
I played hockey until eighth grade – I did that for five or six years. I played rec hockey and then travel hockey. I loved hockey. In early high school, I started leaning towards golf. I can’t remember why, but I was drawn to it a little more. I was a little better at golf.
So you’re from Raleigh and into hockey. Are you a Carolina Hurricanes fan?
Oh yeah.
Where you there when they won the Stanley Cup?
I was! That’s when I was really into the ‘Canes. Do you remember Mike Commodore?
Of course.
Mike Commodore had this big afro. Red. I grew my hair out, not because of him, but I had this long hair. When he did postgame interviews, he would wear this white robe out, and I had this white robe I would wear to the games. It was pretty awesome.
You’ve got red hair as well – you could pull off the Commodore look pretty good.
Oh, I was mini-Mike Commodore for sure. I was very identical.
Have you ever met him?
I met him when I was really young, coming out of a practice that year. I do know Jaccob Slavin; he plays for the ‘Canes now and lives in Raleigh. A friend plays a lot of golf with him, so we’re going to play soon.
So just to put on a bow on that – you were actually in the building when they won the Stanley Cup?
I was, yeah. I went to every game for that final series. It was incredible. It was something I’ll never forget – I was in third grade.
So you were 9 years old, just starting to play hockey yourself, and your hometown team wins the ultimate prize? What a moment.
Yeah – it was a dream situation for a 9-year-old (laughs).
Did you find, not unlike Tiger Woods winning the Masters in 1997, that a bunch of your friends started to play hockey as well?
I remember playing in 2008/2009 – the amount of hockey being played just skyrocketed. I think they went from having only one or two teams to having three or four travel teams on each level. The Junior Canes organization, they had that, but there were a couple of other independent leagues as well. There was the East Coast Eagles, a local junior team, and there were a lot of kids starting to play more hockey after that. It was pretty cool.
There were 10 years where the ‘Canes played and they weren’t playing well, but last year they made the playoffs again and it was good to see. There were some good memories from ‘05-‘06 being back there in the playoffs.
Congratulations to @Franken_75 for being named the ACC Player of the Year! pic.twitter.com/2rfai1Gi6H— NC State Men's Golf (@PackMensGolf) May 10, 2018
After your hockey dream fizzled out, what made you decide on attending North Carolina State? Did you have other offers from schools across the country or did you want to stay local?
I wanted to stay pretty local but I had four or five other pretty good options within the area. There was nothing as high profile as N.C. State. I had a lot of interest and good offers from other schools in the area. I actually committed to another university back in August of my senior year of high school. I went on a visit that October before the signing period in November and I really hated it. I couldn’t see myself there. I ended up having to call the coach and de-committing. At the time, I was taking a class at N.C. State and I would have much rather gone to school at N.C. State full-time and just be a regular student, not play golf. Golf wasn’t even on the radar. I hadn’t talked to the coach at N.C. State. There were about two or three months where I was not going to play college golf anywhere. I ended up having a conversation with Richard Sykes, the longtime coach at N.C. State, who knew me growing up. He had watched me play and knew who I was. He never really thought I had the game to play there. But it ended up that in January they made room for a walk-on spot and I was able to walk on the team and then become the best player on the team for my freshman year and then I was the lowest-scoring guy every year.
It’s a pretty cool story – I went from not being able to play college golf anywhere to becoming the best player on the team at the school I wanted to go to.
You played the REX Hospital Open last year – your first time ever. What was that experience like, to basically tee it up at your hometown event?
I had probably 40 or 50 people come out and support me over the two days since I missed the cut. I just remember I was pretty drained going in (laughs). I had just qualified for the Mackenzie Tour in early May and then we had (NCAA) regionals right before that in California, then flew home, then flew to Vancouver for the first Mackenzie Tour event, then flew back to Raleigh to play in the REX Hospital Open. So I had three cross-country flights in the last three weeks going into the week. I just remember being exhausted, but it was great. It was a fun experience but I realized there were a lot of people on the Korn Ferry Tour that make the fields very deep. Everyone has a chance to win. The line between Korn Ferry Tour and PGA TOUR is very slim. I remember seeing that and thinking, ‘Man, these guys are pretty good.’ It was eye-opening for me, being one of the better players in college and thinking, ‘There are a lot of good pros,’ and some are guys you might have never even heard of from NCAA D-I.
So you learned about how good the competition was, but then you went and had such a solid result at Final Stage of Korn Ferry Tour Q-School. What was clicking?
I feel like I had really good game plan going in. I did a really good job on just focusing on myself. That’s the key to success in any event in this level of golf. If you start thinking about a specific spot or being a specific person in a tournament, you’re going to distract yourself from what you can’t really control. I didn’t look at a single leaderboard and I took each shot and approached it with 100 percent intention. I felt like I was really in control of my game at that point.
What’s been your biggest takeaway from the first couple of events in 2020?
One of the biggest things for me is that I don’t have to do anything special – I just have to play my game. That looks different for everyone on the Korn Ferry Tour/PGA TOUR. We’ve all played good golf and we know what works for us – it’s about owning it and doing you and being comfortable and confident in that and going out and do it to the best of your ability. For me, I’m still in the process of figuring out what works best for me. At 23, I’m going to try to figure those out early, maybe not quite as early as Jordan Spieth or Matthew Wolff, but I’m working on it and I know it’s going to pay off.
