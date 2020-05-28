Q&A with Stephen Franken on Carolina Hurricanes fandom, REX Hospital Open and more

After your hockey dream fizzled out, what made you decide on attending North Carolina State? Did you have other offers from schools across the country or did you want to stay local?

I wanted to stay pretty local but I had four or five other pretty good options within the area. There was nothing as high profile as N.C. State. I had a lot of interest and good offers from other schools in the area. I actually committed to another university back in August of my senior year of high school. I went on a visit that October before the signing period in November and I really hated it. I couldn’t see myself there. I ended up having to call the coach and de-committing. At the time, I was taking a class at N.C. State and I would have much rather gone to school at N.C. State full-time and just be a regular student, not play golf. Golf wasn’t even on the radar. I hadn’t talked to the coach at N.C. State. There were about two or three months where I was not going to play college golf anywhere. I ended up having a conversation with Richard Sykes, the longtime coach at N.C. State, who knew me growing up. He had watched me play and knew who I was. He never really thought I had the game to play there. But it ended up that in January they made room for a walk-on spot and I was able to walk on the team and then become the best player on the team for my freshman year and then I was the lowest-scoring guy every year.

It’s a pretty cool story – I went from not being able to play college golf anywhere to becoming the best player on the team at the school I wanted to go to.

You played the REX Hospital Open last year – your first time ever. What was that experience like, to basically tee it up at your hometown event?

I had probably 40 or 50 people come out and support me over the two days since I missed the cut. I just remember I was pretty drained going in (laughs). I had just qualified for the Mackenzie Tour in early May and then we had (NCAA) regionals right before that in California, then flew home, then flew to Vancouver for the first Mackenzie Tour event, then flew back to Raleigh to play in the REX Hospital Open. So I had three cross-country flights in the last three weeks going into the week. I just remember being exhausted, but it was great. It was a fun experience but I realized there were a lot of people on the Korn Ferry Tour that make the fields very deep. Everyone has a chance to win. The line between Korn Ferry Tour and PGA TOUR is very slim. I remember seeing that and thinking, ‘Man, these guys are pretty good.’ It was eye-opening for me, being one of the better players in college and thinking, ‘There are a lot of good pros,’ and some are guys you might have never even heard of from NCAA D-I.

So you learned about how good the competition was, but then you went and had such a solid result at Final Stage of Korn Ferry Tour Q-School. What was clicking?

I feel like I had really good game plan going in. I did a really good job on just focusing on myself. That’s the key to success in any event in this level of golf. If you start thinking about a specific spot or being a specific person in a tournament, you’re going to distract yourself from what you can’t really control. I didn’t look at a single leaderboard and I took each shot and approached it with 100 percent intention. I felt like I was really in control of my game at that point.

What’s been your biggest takeaway from the first couple of events in 2020?

One of the biggest things for me is that I don’t have to do anything special – I just have to play my game. That looks different for everyone on the Korn Ferry Tour/PGA TOUR. We’ve all played good golf and we know what works for us – it’s about owning it and doing you and being comfortable and confident in that and going out and do it to the best of your ability. For me, I’m still in the process of figuring out what works best for me. At 23, I’m going to try to figure those out early, maybe not quite as early as Jordan Spieth or Matthew Wolff, but I’m working on it and I know it’s going to pay off.