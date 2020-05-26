-
Chamblee's career propelled by 1990 victory in Maine
May 26, 2020
By Preston Smith, PGATOUR.COM
- Brandel Chamblee won the 1990 Ben Hogan New England Classic en route to a seventh-place finish on the money list. (Getty Images)
In 1990, the Ben Hogan Tour – now the Korn Ferry Tour – was born. When the Tour was launched, it provided a pathway to the PGA TOUR outside of the Qualifying Tournament and provided players who didn’t earn status on TOUR a full schedule. At that time, the top-five players on the money list advanced to the PGA TOUR.
The reward of TOUR membership at the end of the year was a massive incentive, but the Korn Ferry Tour itself did wonders for upcoming professional golfers. Up until then, players who didn’t gain TOUR status were competing in unofficial events, mini-tours and state opens all year until Q-School rolled around.
“Before that, we were mostly playing in state opens,” recalled Brandel Chamblee. “I remember a mini-tour event that I played where the owner of it just left with all of the money and didn’t pay us. You knew the Korn Ferry Tour was legitimate and you could play all year.”
Jeff Maggert headlined that inaugural 1990 class with two wins and six top-three finishes, but Chamblee, now a Golf Channel analyst, was a stalwart in his own right. Chamblee’s 10 top-10s that year ranked second behind Maggert (13), but halfway through the season he had yet to break through for that elusive first win.
And then came a trip to Maine for the Ben Hogan New England Classic.
The previous week, after entering with six straight top-12 finishes, Chamblee missed the cut. With a couple of extra days off, he set off early for Falmouth, Maine.
“On the way up there I stopped in Newport, Rhode Island,” said Chamblee. “I rented a sailboat and hired a guy to captain it, and we sailed around the coast for a few days. I had been grinding all year long and I was playing well, but I just wasn’t getting much out of my game. So I thought, ‘I’m going to take a different path and relax for a few days.’ Honestly, all I did was sail and drink red wine. All of a sudden I look up and it was Wednesday, and I figured I needed to get up to Maine.”
When he reached Falmouth late on Wednesday, Chamblee was greeted by an unyielding golf course.
“There was nothing relaxing about the golf course,” said Chamblee of The Woodlands Club. “It was either fairway or you were taking a drop in a hazard. There was no wiggle room. It was a little bit like the ’99 Open at Carnoustie; nobody was getting around the course without having a train wreck at some point.”
Chamblee was no exception; after an opening 68 to take the lead, he carded a 78 in the second round to drop to T9 entering the final round. But with Sunday came a new day, and Chamblee fired a 3-under 69 – including four back-nine birdies – to win by one. He was the only player to finish the tournament under par.
“I think I hit about a 12-foot putt on the last hole to beat Jeff Maggert by one shot,” reflected Chamblee. “I grew up with Maggert and I knew how good he was. He led the money list that year, so to beat him made it a little more special. It was the week before my high school reunion, and even though it was before Golf Channel, everyone knew I had won the event when I arrived.”
The win would catapult Chamblee up the money list, but he fell just short of PGA TOUR membership after finishing seventh (the top five earned TOUR cards).
That fall, though, he earned PGA TOUR membership through Q-School, crediting his improved preparation to his full Korn Ferry Tour slate. He competed full-time on the PGA TOUR for the next 13 years.
“I remember a lot about that week, I think because it was such a beautiful place and I would stop and get a McLobster sandwich,” said Chamblee. “I’ve never heard of such a thing, but they had lobster rolls at the McDonald’s up there. I would get lobster, go back to my cottage and stare at the ocean. It was an unbelievable week in terms of relaxation and achievement. I remember thinking I must be doing it wrong; clearly I was grinding too hard. Who knew I had to go to Maine to find the perfect way to compete.”
After an accomplished PGA TOUR career that included a win at the 1998 Greater Vancouver Open, Chamblee transitioned into an analyst role with Golf Channel. Coming up on the 30th anniversary, he is still occasionally reminded of that week in Maine.All I did was sail and drink red wine. All of a sudden I look up and it was Wednesday.
“I now work with this producer at Golf Channel named Ben Daughn,” said Chamblee. “He’s from Maine and he went to that golf tournament in 1990. He would have been 5 or 6 years old and I apparently signed a golf ball for him. And now he’s in my ear as a producer, he’s like my boss. He’s always giving me crap about how he went to watch me play and I signed a golf ball for him. It’s sort of come full circle where now I’m working every day with Ben.”
While the Ben Hogan New England Classic ended after a four-year run in 1993, the Korn Ferry Tour will return to Maine in 2021 for the inaugural Live and Work in Maine Open at Falmouth Country Club.
“That would have been a stressful week with how tough the course was, but then again I was eating lobster sandwiches looking at the ocean at my cottage all week,” laughed Chamblee. “It was the perfect antidote for the anxiety of the golf course. It was just enjoying the Maine seaside and fare … I have some very fond memories from that year overall on the Korn Ferry Tour. The friendships I made that year, I’m still friends with them. We used to have putting contests until dark out at the course. You were in these little towns like Yuma, Bakersfield and Provo. It was just a fun year.”
