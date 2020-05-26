Chamblee's career propelled by 1990 victory in Maine

In 1990, the Ben Hogan Tour – now the Korn Ferry Tour – was born. When the Tour was launched, it provided a pathway to the PGA TOUR outside of the Qualifying Tournament and provided players who didn’t earn status on TOUR a full schedule. At that time, the top-five players on the money list advanced to the PGA TOUR.

The reward of TOUR membership at the end of the year was a massive incentive, but the Korn Ferry Tour itself did wonders for upcoming professional golfers. Up until then, players who didn’t gain TOUR status were competing in unofficial events, mini-tours and state opens all year until Q-School rolled around.

“Before that, we were mostly playing in state opens,” recalled Brandel Chamblee. “I remember a mini-tour event that I played where the owner of it just left with all of the money and didn’t pay us. You knew the Korn Ferry Tour was legitimate and you could play all year.”

Jeff Maggert headlined that inaugural 1990 class with two wins and six top-three finishes, but Chamblee, now a Golf Channel analyst, was a stalwart in his own right. Chamblee’s 10 top-10s that year ranked second behind Maggert (13), but halfway through the season he had yet to break through for that elusive first win.

And then came a trip to Maine for the Ben Hogan New England Classic.

The previous week, after entering with six straight top-12 finishes, Chamblee missed the cut. With a couple of extra days off, he set off early for Falmouth, Maine.

“On the way up there I stopped in Newport, Rhode Island,” said Chamblee. “I rented a sailboat and hired a guy to captain it, and we sailed around the coast for a few days. I had been grinding all year long and I was playing well, but I just wasn’t getting much out of my game. So I thought, ‘I’m going to take a different path and relax for a few days.’ Honestly, all I did was sail and drink red wine. All of a sudden I look up and it was Wednesday, and I figured I needed to get up to Maine.”

When he reached Falmouth late on Wednesday, Chamblee was greeted by an unyielding golf course.

“There was nothing relaxing about the golf course,” said Chamblee of The Woodlands Club. “It was either fairway or you were taking a drop in a hazard. There was no wiggle room. It was a little bit like the ’99 Open at Carnoustie; nobody was getting around the course without having a train wreck at some point.”

Chamblee was no exception; after an opening 68 to take the lead, he carded a 78 in the second round to drop to T9 entering the final round. But with Sunday came a new day, and Chamblee fired a 3-under 69 – including four back-nine birdies – to win by one. He was the only player to finish the tournament under par.

“I think I hit about a 12-foot putt on the last hole to beat Jeff Maggert by one shot,” reflected Chamblee. “I grew up with Maggert and I knew how good he was. He led the money list that year, so to beat him made it a little more special. It was the week before my high school reunion, and even though it was before Golf Channel, everyone knew I had won the event when I arrived.”