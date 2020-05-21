Q&A with David Lipsky

David Lipsky is letting golf be his passport to the world – and he’s been collecting stamps at an impressive clip.

Lipsky, who has won twice on the European Tour, is making his second foray on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2020. The first was in 2013 when he played 14 events. He played the Korn Ferry Tour Finals in 2013.

The Northwestern alum notched a T10 at the Panama Championship, his first Korn Ferry Tour event of the season and career-best Tour result – but when Lipsky isn’t honing his craft, he’s exploring the world of food.

The 31-year-old spent a few minutes with PGA TOUR Digital chatting about seeing the world, golf at Northwestern, and what a deep-fried spider tastes like.

When did you first get started with golf, and when did you realize you could transfer those skills into an actual career in the game?

I started playing when I was really young – 3 or 4. I started to play junior golf (tournaments) around 10. I was always an ‘OK’ junior and amateur player – maybe slightly above average. In college I kept improving every year, and in my fourth year I won the Big Ten Championship. I was debating whether or not to stay for a fifth year, because I had another year of eligibility, or to leave school and take a job. My coach talked me into staying, and I worked on my game for one more year and I became an All-American the next year, and my coach was like, ‘You have to turn pro, dude.’ And I was like, ‘Screw it,’ and I gave it shot (laughs).

Why Northwestern?

When I was going to school, I didn’t have huge aspirations to become a professional golfer, funny enough. It’s something every kid dreams of, but at a certain point … I had an Asian mom and a Jewish father, so I was going to be a banker or a doctor (laughs). I was looking at a few other schools. I was looking at schools in southern California, Ivy League schools on the East Coast, and (Northwestern) was a blend of great academics and great athletics as well. I went on my visit and I fell in love with Chicago and the campus and the coach – who I still consider to be one of my mentors to this day. It was a perfect combination of everything.

You played on the European Tour and won twice, but more than that you got to explore the world as a young man. What was that part of the experience like for you?

Without getting into too many details, it was fun (laughs). Honestly it was the experience of a lifetime. Pretty much since 2012 when I first started playing professionally, other than 2013 on the Korn Ferry Tour, I’ve been traveling over 30 weeks a year internationally and I don’t know too many people that do that, especially Americans. I had a crazy travel schedule. I’ve made friends on every continent in the world. I’ve been to places, seen places, experienced things that I’ve never even thought I would experience or things that would even exist to be honest. The U.S. is a little bubble and once you get out of there … it’s a big, big world. There are a lot of things I’ve enjoyed seeing and learning and experiencing.