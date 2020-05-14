Holston Hills to present unique test at 2021 Visit Knoxville Open

The Visit Knoxville Open is one of the four original tournaments still contested on the Korn Ferry Tour since its inaugural season in 1990. Over the last 30 years, the event has produced a number of noteworthy champions, including future PGA TOUR winners Jeff Maggert (1990), J.J. Henry (2000), Vaughn Taylor (2003), Chez Reavie (2007), Chris Kirk (2010) and Patton Kizzire (2015), who used his victory to garner Player of the Year honors that season.

The 31st iteration of the tournament, which was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, was set to be contested at Holston Hills Country Club for the first time in tournament history.

Founded in 1927, Holston Hills Country Club sits on 180 acres of hills adjacent to the Holston River on the northeast side of Knoxville and provides breathtaking views of the Great Smoky Mountains. The Donald Ross-designed course is consistently ranked among the country’s top 100 by Golf Magazine and within the top 100 classical golf courses by Golfweek Magazine.

Holston Hills has hosted several national events in its history, including the Knoxville Invitational on the PGA TOUR, won by Byron Nelson in 1945 during an historic season that included a record-setting 18 victories. Recently, Holston Hills welcomed the 2004 USGA Women's Mid-Amateur Championship and the Tennessee PGA Championship in 2007, 2014 and 2018, and will do again this October.

Knoxville resident Peter Malnati frequents Holston Hills when he’s not competing on the PGA TOUR.

“It’s a great old golf course; it’s amazing,” said Malnati, winner of the 2013 Visit Knoxville Open. “There will be a lot of putts for birdies and eagles but if the greens are the way they can be – firm and fast – it will be a challenge for sure.”