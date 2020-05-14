Q&A with Alex Chiarella

How often do you return back to Hawaii?

Fairly often. I’ll go back at least twice a year but up to four times. Both my parents live over there and my extended family. A few of my friends are still home. I love going back home. It’s a great reset button for me to get away from the city and the hustle and bustle of life and go home, reset myself, and lay on the beach for a few days and see my family – it’s nice.

What’s the first thing you have to eat when you get back?

Either a poke bowl with fresh mahi, or a fish sandwich from Paia Fish Market – my favorite spot. Anything fish-related. We just have the best fish in Hawaii and I love fish. And grabbing a six-pack of some Maui Brewing Company beers is on my list as well.

So you could just grab some fish, some beer, and head to the beach and be content?

All day! I have a spot I go to, Tamura’s liquor store, but they sell the best poke in the back. I’ll pick up a pound of poke and a six-pack (or a 12-pack depending how long the day is and how many friends I’m with) and we’ll head to the beach. We’ll set up a little picnic and I could lie there all day.

Is there anything in San Diego that compares to back home?

It’s hard to compare. It’s the mecca of fish – Hawaii has just incredible fish. There is some good fish here like at PB Fish Shop. One of my favorite things to do in San Diego: every year they have a poke festival, and a lot of people from Hawaii put it on. It’s a competition and everyone makes their signature dish. They go there and sell Mai Tais and they sell every poke. They play Hawaiian music and it’s right on the water.

Before the break, how would you say your season has gone?

I’m seeing a trend in my golf game where I’m a late-bloomer when I get on a new Tour. I did this last year on the Mackenzie Tour. I missed the first (three) cuts, maybe just trying to adjust to my new environment on a new Tour – play golf courses I had never played before, travel to places I had never been before. I missed the first three cuts of the Mackenzie Tour last year and won my fourth event (laughs). I missed the first four cuts again (this year) and I was in the final group Sunday of that fifth event. I ended up finishing T20, but I finished T9 in Mexico, which really helped me. Let’s hope I don’t miss another four cuts after we get back from this break, but I’m feeling more confident this time (laughs).

Did you do anything with your swing at the beginning of the year?

I was comfortable with where my game was at. I don’t like tweaking something right when the season starts or mid-year. Right now (during the COVID-19 break), is the perfect time to try to tweak something. I’ve been recording my swing after hitting balls into the net and getting about as technical as I can during this break. I’m not technical at all with my golf swing. I’m a feel player usually. I’ve tried to get my swing more on plane during this time. I can video it and tweak some little things. It’s been a good break for me mechanically.

During your 2019 Mackenzie Tour win at the Lethbridge Paradise Canyon Open, you famously played all 72 holes with the same golf ball. Have you gone four rounds with the same ball again?

(Laughs). I don’t think that will ever happen again, to be honest. It would have to be the perfect situation where I hit no fairway bunker shots with a wedge, I hit no cart paths during any rounds, I don’t hit a tree, and I don’t lose a golf ball – which is pretty rare honestly.

Do you have it somewhere?

That’s the saddest story ever. I looked for it the other day and I think I lost it. I didn’t even lose it on the course … I lost it in my house.