-
-
PAC members Langley, Barber discuss revised 2020 Korn Ferry Tour calendar
-
-
May 04, 2020
By Adam Stanley, PGATOUR.COM
- Veterans Scott Langley and Blayne Barber have each competed on both the Korn Ferry Tour and PGA TOUR. (Getty Images)
Scott Langley knows what it’s like to be involved with decision-makers and fellow Tour pros as they navigate sometimes difficult affairs – economic or planning or logistics or otherwise – as part of both the PGA TOUR and Korn Ferry Tour Player Advisory Councils (PAC) in the last half-decade.
When he took up the mantle as 2020 Korn Ferry Tour PAC Chairman, though, he had no idea how busy he would be.
“The past two months have been busier than any of the prior four years on any Player Advisory Council,” said Langley.
The last few months have been unprecedented and trying for the world at large. As the world navigates the global COVID-19 pandemic, Langley and his fellow Korn Ferry Tour PAC members have had frequent discussions about what the rest of the 2020 season would look like.
They announced Monday what the balance of the year would look like – and it included moving into 2021, too. Indeed, the combined 2020-21 schedule is unlike anything seen in the 30-year history of the Korn Ferry Tour, but COVID-19 has pushed the Tour into uncharted territory.
“The accomplishment of getting the schedule together how it looks right now is a feat in itself. We owe a lot of credit to (Korn Ferry Tour President) Alex Baldwin and her whole team in Ponte Vedra Beach for being able to put this together in the midst of not only this coronavirus uncertainty but the economic uncertainty that will play out over time,” said Langley.
“To provide us with the playing opportunities that lie in front of us is definitely a big accomplishment. I’m hopeful. I’m cautiously optimistic about playing out the schedule as planned, and I’m hopeful we can get back to playing June 8.”
Langley, who has made 209 career starts between the PGA TOUR and Korn Ferry Tour, said it won’t be difficult to pivot from PAC duties to a competitive return (“I’m still a golfer. That’s job No. 1,” he said) as he has made sure to stay mentally prepared for an eventual return – like anyone else.
He said the PAC had “so many” discussions about schedules and how things might look when the Tour returns to action. The ultimate decision, Langley said, was in the best interest of providing opportunities – as many as possible, to as many as possible.
“With any decision they were going to make with the ‘mega’ season or traditional season, there was going to be players who felt like they got a bad break and there were some players who felt like they got a good break,” said Langley. “But from my perspective, the whole pandemic has basically forced our world to push the pause button and I think the ‘mega’ season was a playing out of that pause button.”
Much of the discussion from the players’ end, according to PAC member Blayne Barber, was trying to figure out what the new schedule means for things like eligibility.
“It’s been so complex and so unknown and so unprecedented … there were so many scenarios in play,” said Barber.
Barber said that although it isn’t known with 100 percent certainty that play will resume in June – accepting the whole of the PGA TOUR ecosystem is at the mercy of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and all levels of government – there is reason for cautious optimism.
This week, he’ll commence preparatory work for the return, and he’s scheduled to move into a new house a week prior to the scheduled resumption of play.
“The month-away mark was going to be when I wanted to ramp up and hit the pedal,” he explained.
So the PAC has done its job acting as the conduit between players and TOUR administration, while Baldwin’s team has pushed ahead through a global pandemic, and now it appears the next step (with fingers crossed) is to get back to work.
"I was so impressed and excited,” said Barber, “that we are going to have a 20-week stretch to play some golf.”
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.