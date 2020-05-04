PAC members Langley, Barber discuss revised 2020 Korn Ferry Tour calendar

Scott Langley knows what it’s like to be involved with decision-makers and fellow Tour pros as they navigate sometimes difficult affairs – economic or planning or logistics or otherwise – as part of both the PGA TOUR and Korn Ferry Tour Player Advisory Councils (PAC) in the last half-decade.

When he took up the mantle as 2020 Korn Ferry Tour PAC Chairman, though, he had no idea how busy he would be.

“The past two months have been busier than any of the prior four years on any Player Advisory Council,” said Langley.

The last few months have been unprecedented and trying for the world at large. As the world navigates the global COVID-19 pandemic, Langley and his fellow Korn Ferry Tour PAC members have had frequent discussions about what the rest of the 2020 season would look like.

They announced Monday what the balance of the year would look like – and it included moving into 2021, too. Indeed, the combined 2020-21 schedule is unlike anything seen in the 30-year history of the Korn Ferry Tour, but COVID-19 has pushed the Tour into uncharted territory.

“The accomplishment of getting the schedule together how it looks right now is a feat in itself. We owe a lot of credit to (Korn Ferry Tour President) Alex Baldwin and her whole team in Ponte Vedra Beach for being able to put this together in the midst of not only this coronavirus uncertainty but the economic uncertainty that will play out over time,” said Langley.

“To provide us with the playing opportunities that lie in front of us is definitely a big accomplishment. I’m hopeful. I’m cautiously optimistic about playing out the schedule as planned, and I’m hopeful we can get back to playing June 8.”