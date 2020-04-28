-
Griffin recalls career-defining win at Simmons Bank Open
April 28, 2020
By Sean Wildhack, PGATOUR.COM
- April 28, 2020
- Lanto Griffin (pictured with Brandt Snedeker) describes his 2017 Simmons Bank Open title as the most special week of his life. (Ryan Young/PGA TOUR)
It’s safe to say that the city of Nashville will always have a special place in Lanto Griffin’s heart.
In 2017, Griffin captured his first Korn Ferry Tour title at the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation. The win proved to be a catalyst that shaped his career, and more importantly, his life.
After turning professional in 2010, Griffin struggled to catch a break. The Virginia Commonwealth University product spent time on various Tours before finally earning his chance on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2017.
Griffin’s rookie campaign did not get off to the start he wanted. During the first nine events of the season, he missed six cuts and failed to finish better than T55. Griffin was struggling to get into Korn Ferry Tour events and had to try his luck Monday qualifying.
“Obviously, I hadn’t been playing well enough to get into all the fields, Griffin said. “I actually met my girlfriend (Maya) in Greensboro the night I missed the Monday qualifier for the REX Hospital Open. We went on a date or two and then I was on the road for four weeks.”
Griffin’s early-season struggles continued into the summer of 2017. After failing to earn starts through Monday qualifying, Griffin tried his luck at the U.S. Open sectional qualifier. Despite his best effort, Griffin lost in a three-way playoff and was a second alternate for the event at Erin Hills Golf Course.
“I went and did the qualifier for the U.S. Open sectionals and I lost in a three-way playoff to be the first alternate,” he said. “I ended up being the second alternate which ended up being huge. I was playing in Wichita instead of the U.S. Open. Looking back on it, it was the best thing that ever happened to me.”
After earning a start in the 2017 Wichita Open Supporting Wichita’s Youth, the tide finally started to turn for Griffin. With a final-round 64, he finished T19 and no longer had to rely on Monday qualifying to earn starts.
“I went to Wichita two weeks before Nashville and I was so burnt out playing terrible. I just decided to play one week with no thoughts,” he said. “I was going to go look at the target, hit it and try and have some fun, and I did. I finished T19 in Wichita which was big. That kind of locked me up for the rest of the year.”
With some momentum finally behind him, Griffin headed to Nashville in need of another good week. After opening with a first-round 72, he battled to post a second-round 70 and made the cut on the number.
“Going into to Nashville, the goal was just to go have fun and have no swing thoughts,” he said. “My girlfriend, Maya, was studying for the Bar exam and wanted to get away for a bit. She came for the week and I ended up making the cut on the number which was big for the reshuffle and getting closer to the top 75.”
After barley making the cut, Griffin’s game finally clicked on Saturday. He carded eight birdies and an eagle en route to a tournament record-tying 10-under 62. Entering Sunday’s final round, Griffin surprisingly found himself near the top of the leaderboard.
“Saturday came around and I caught fire on my first nine. I shot 29 which blindsided me,” he recalled. “I turned to my second nine and shot 4-under and went from 53rd to second. Maya was supposed to fly home Saturday night and she said, ‘Well, I can’t leave now.’
“We went to Bartaco Friday night before I shot 62 so, of course, we had to go back again Saturday night. It was so different the rest of the year having her there and having fun outside of the course.”Lanto Griffin celebrates his winning playoff birdie at the 2017 Simmons Bank Open. (Ryan Young/PGA TOUR)
As the final round began Sunday, storms began to form over Nashville. As Griffin made his way through the front nine, play was suspended due to the inclement weather.
“I was T2 with two people and we hit that first rain delay,” he said. “In the back of my head, I was just praying this storm would stick on top of us and they’d cancel the final round. A T2 would pretty much lock my card up for next season.”
Despite Griffin’s hopes, play resumed again on Sunday afternoon. On his first hole back after the delay, Griffin rolled in a lengthy birdie putt at the par-3 eighth. After a par on No. 9, he gave a stroke back after a bogey on the par-3 10th. As Griffin made his way to the 11th, play was once again suspended due to weather in the area.
“When we got called in the second time I thought, ‘Alright, there’s good chance this is going to get canceled,’” he said.
“We were sitting there, and the rules officials told us that if we can’t get out by 6:15 p.m., we’re going to have to call it. So, 6:05 p.m. rolls around, then I went outside, and the sky was black. One of the rules officials walked into player dining and I thought, ‘Yes, I just finished second in the tournament.’ Then the rules official said, ‘We’re going to give this one more shot,’ and my heart just sunk.”
Fortunately for Griffin, play was able to continue. After a birdie on No. 11, he added birdies on Nos. 13-15 to move to the top of the leaderboard. Heading into the par-5 18th, Griffin knew he was tied for the lead with Abraham Ancer.
“I had never been that nervous,” he recalled. “I was walking from No. 17 green to 18 tee and I knew I was tied for the lead and I couldn’t feel my legs walking up the hill to the tee. I literally couldn’t feel my legs standing over the tee shot and thought, ‘Just hit it anywhere in play and I’ll be happy.’”
Despite the nerves, Griffin was able to leave himself a wedge shot into the 18th green. He stuck his approach and faced a 10-foot birdie putt for the win. Shockingly, the attempt hit the hole but lipped out. After beginning the day in a tie for second, he was now heading to a playoff.
“I remember standing over the putt thinking if I could just two-putt, the worst I could finish was second which guaranteed me Korn Ferry Tour status for the next year,” he said.The experience I got that week from being under the gun ... I know I can do it because of Nashville.
On the first playoff hole, the par-3 10th, Ancer missed the green while Griffin stuck his approach inside 20 feet. After Ancer’s birdie chip missed, the stage was set for Griffin and he delivered. His birdie attempt found the back of the cup as he secured his first Korn Ferry Tour title.
“It’s weird looking back on my mindset that week compared to where my mind is now,” he said. “At tournaments now, I’m more comfortable and ready to win. Looking back then, it was really tough.”
After the victory in Nashville, Griffin went on to make the cut in his next nine starts. He finished the Korn Ferry Tour season ranked 20th on The 25 and secured his first PGA TOUR card.
After an up-and-down rookie season on TOUR, Griffin returned to the Korn Ferry Tour in 2019. A few years older and wiser, Griffin earned his second Korn Ferry Tour title at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail Championship. After finishing the Regular Season ranked No. 6 on The 25, he was once again on his way back to the TOUR for the 2019-20 season.
Entering his second full season on TOUR, the 31-year-old made the most of his starts this past fall. After recording only one top-25 during the TOUR’s 2017-18 season, Griffin finished inside the top-25 in his first four events of the 2019-20 season.
At the Houston Open last October, Griffin’s journey came full circle. He captured his first TOUR title, defeating fellow Korn Ferry Tour graduates Mark Hubbard and Scott Harrington by one stroke. Once again, Maya was there by his side.
“The experience I got from that week being under the gun and knowing I can do it now – winning in Alabama last year and then in Houston – those wins felt easy compared to Nashville from an emotional and mental standpoint. I know I can do it because of Nashville,” Griffin said.
After years of battling his way to the PGA TOUR, Griffin knows how significant that week in Nashville was for his career and where he is today.
“I look back on that week in Nashville, and it’s by the far the most special week of my life,” he said. “If that week in Nashville didn’t happen, nothing that’s happened since then may have ever happened.
“Maya and I are still together; we live down here in Jacksonville Beach (Florida). It almost feels like my whole entire life started that week in Nashville.”
