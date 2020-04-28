Griffin recalls career-defining win at Simmons Bank Open

As the final round began Sunday, storms began to form over Nashville. As Griffin made his way through the front nine, play was suspended due to the inclement weather.

“I was T2 with two people and we hit that first rain delay,” he said. “In the back of my head, I was just praying this storm would stick on top of us and they’d cancel the final round. A T2 would pretty much lock my card up for next season.”

Despite Griffin’s hopes, play resumed again on Sunday afternoon. On his first hole back after the delay, Griffin rolled in a lengthy birdie putt at the par-3 eighth. After a par on No. 9, he gave a stroke back after a bogey on the par-3 10th. As Griffin made his way to the 11th, play was once again suspended due to weather in the area.

“When we got called in the second time I thought, ‘Alright, there’s good chance this is going to get canceled,’” he said.

“We were sitting there, and the rules officials told us that if we can’t get out by 6:15 p.m., we’re going to have to call it. So, 6:05 p.m. rolls around, then I went outside, and the sky was black. One of the rules officials walked into player dining and I thought, ‘Yes, I just finished second in the tournament.’ Then the rules official said, ‘We’re going to give this one more shot,’ and my heart just sunk.”

Fortunately for Griffin, play was able to continue. After a birdie on No. 11, he added birdies on Nos. 13-15 to move to the top of the leaderboard. Heading into the par-5 18th, Griffin knew he was tied for the lead with Abraham Ancer.

“I had never been that nervous,” he recalled. “I was walking from No. 17 green to 18 tee and I knew I was tied for the lead and I couldn’t feel my legs walking up the hill to the tee. I literally couldn’t feel my legs standing over the tee shot and thought, ‘Just hit it anywhere in play and I’ll be happy.’”

Despite the nerves, Griffin was able to leave himself a wedge shot into the 18th green. He stuck his approach and faced a 10-foot birdie putt for the win. Shockingly, the attempt hit the hole but lipped out. After beginning the day in a tie for second, he was now heading to a playoff.

“I remember standing over the putt thinking if I could just two-putt, the worst I could finish was second which guaranteed me Korn Ferry Tour status for the next year,” he said.