Dallas-area roots led Ridings to life in golf
April 16, 2020
By Preston Smith, PGATOUR.COM
- April 16, 2020
- Tag Ridings has made 451 career starts across the PGA TOUR and Korn Ferry Tour. (Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
The greater Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex is a hub for golf. From elite junior golfers to top professionals, DFW is a golf hotspot. The PGA TOUR annually hosts the AT&T Byron Nelson (Dallas) and the Charles Schwab Challenge (Fort Worth), and this week the Korn Ferry Tour would have debuted the Veritex Bank Championship. All three have been affected by the COVID-19 crisis, with the Veritex Bank Championship cancelled in mid-March.
Though undoubtedly necessary in the current crisis, the cancellation was disappointing to several Korn Ferry Tour members who lived in the area, none more so than local golf staple Tag Ridings.
“I grew up right down the road, about three miles from the course,” said Ridings. “The fifth hole was right across the street from my elementary school. I had a group of guys back around 1985 when I was in sixth grade and we would all play together. That was pretty rare back then, to have a group of friends that young that could all play together.”
Now it is named the Texas Rangers Golf Club after a $24 million overhaul, but back in the mid-1980s, Ridings was cutting his teeth at the Chester W. Ditto Golf Course.
“We were playing skins games with dimes,” reflected Ridings. “One time I won $4.10 in dimes. That’s a lot of skins. My friends were mad; they felt like they had lost a fortune.”
Perhaps his favorite memory of his elementary school stomping grounds was breaking 90 for the first time in his life at Chester W. Ditto Golf Course.
“Not only did I break 90, I shot an 84,” laughed Ridings. “It really made no sense; I guess it was just one of those days.”
Interviews
Tag Ridings comments after securing guaranteed starts via Final Stage
With 239 PGA TOUR starts and 212 Korn Ferry Tour starts under his belt, Ridings has come a long way since winning dimes over his buddies. After making his Korn Ferry Tour debut in 1998, Ridings’ first full season came in 2002, a breakthrough year that included five top-10s and his only win at the 2002 Permian Basin Open in Odessa, Texas. Since then, he has bounced back and forth between the PGA TOUR and the Korn Ferry Tour, most recently competing on the PGA TOUR during the 2016-17 season.
In December (and at 45 years old), Ridings carded a first-round 64 on his way to a T21 finish at Final Stage of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament. The finish locked up guaranteed starts for the 2020 season. When asked after the round what keeps him going at this stage of his career, Ridings was blunt.
“The mountain is there, so I climb it. I think I can win. I think I can beat the guys I watched in the Presidents Cup,” said Ridings.
Once Ridings knew he had status, he was excited to compete close to home at the Veritex Bank Championship. The Arlington area is full of golf enthusiasts, and he knew he’d have some support. Those thoughts will have to be delayed to the 2021 edition of the Veritex Bank Championship, but the wait will make the return all the sweeter.
