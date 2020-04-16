Dallas-area roots led Ridings to life in golf

The greater Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex is a hub for golf. From elite junior golfers to top professionals, DFW is a golf hotspot. The PGA TOUR annually hosts the AT&T Byron Nelson (Dallas) and the Charles Schwab Challenge (Fort Worth), and this week the Korn Ferry Tour would have debuted the Veritex Bank Championship. All three have been affected by the COVID-19 crisis, with the Veritex Bank Championship cancelled in mid-March.

Though undoubtedly necessary in the current crisis, the cancellation was disappointing to several Korn Ferry Tour members who lived in the area, none more so than local golf staple Tag Ridings.

“I grew up right down the road, about three miles from the course,” said Ridings. “The fifth hole was right across the street from my elementary school. I had a group of guys back around 1985 when I was in sixth grade and we would all play together. That was pretty rare back then, to have a group of friends that young that could all play together.”

Now it is named the Texas Rangers Golf Club after a $24 million overhaul, but back in the mid-1980s, Ridings was cutting his teeth at the Chester W. Ditto Golf Course.

“We were playing skins games with dimes,” reflected Ridings. “One time I won $4.10 in dimes. That’s a lot of skins. My friends were mad; they felt like they had lost a fortune.”

Perhaps his favorite memory of his elementary school stomping grounds was breaking 90 for the first time in his life at Chester W. Ditto Golf Course.

“Not only did I break 90, I shot an 84,” laughed Ridings. “It really made no sense; I guess it was just one of those days.”