2020 Evans Scholars Invitational postponed

GLENVIEW, Ill. – The 2020 Evans Scholars Invitational, originally set for May 20-24 at The Glen Club in Glenview, Illinois, has been postponed to a yet to be determined date due to the ongoing health crisis related to COVID-19, PGA TOUR and Western Golf Association officials announced Thursday.

“We’re working with the TOUR and The Glen Club on rescheduling the event for later this year,” said Vince Pellegrino, WGA senior vice president of tournaments. “We’re disappointed that we won’t be able to conduct the Evans Scholars Invitational in May. However, our first priority remains the health and safety of the players, fans, sponsors, volunteers and everyone in the local community.”

Since March 12, the coronavirus pandemic has forced the cancellation of nine Korn Ferry Tour events, while three events – including the Evans Scholars Invitational – have been postponed. The Tour is currently slated to return to competition the week of June 8-14 with an event in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

“We conduct the Evans Scholars Invitational to raise funds and greater awareness for the Evans Scholars Foundation’s scholarship programs for caddies, and we’re looking forward to the opportunity to hold the Invitational at a later date.” Pellegrino said. “Even so, the tournament will be held only when government officials and health experts agree that it is once again safe to resume public sporting events.”

First held in 2019, the Evans Scholars Invitational provides the WGA with an added fundraising opportunity for the Evans Scholars Foundation, which offers full tuition and housing scholarships to deserving caddies across the nation. This past year, 1,010 Evans Scholars were enrolled at 18 universities. Since its founding in 1930, more than 11,050 caddies have graduated as Evans Scholars.

The Korn Ferry Tour features 28 tournaments played in 20 states and four countries outside the United States, with the season culminating with the Korn Ferry Tour Finals in August.

Scottie Scheffler rallied from a six-shot deficit to claim his first Korn Ferry Tour title at the inaugural Evans Scholars Invitational at The Glen Club in 2019. The Korn Ferry Tour rookie defeated Marcelo Rozo in a playoff.

The win propelled Scheffler to a spot on the PGA TOUR, where he’s finding success in his rookie season. Scheffler – the 2019 Korn Ferry Tour Rookie and Player of the Year – has four top-10 finishes this year on the TOUR. He is 19th in the FedExCup Playoff standings, just ahead of Adam Scott and Jon Rahm.