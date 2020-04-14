Q&A with Brent Grant

You didn’t pick up golf until you were about 13. What were you doing before you started golf?

Just like most American kids, I started out playing a bunch of sports, and I was hoping I’d find one. Baseball was my kind of home-away-from-home for a long time. That’s what I did for the better part of 10 years before stopping for golf, obviously.

You said watching Tiger Woods’ win in 2008 was an inspirational moment for you. Did you pretty much pick up golf right after that win? Did you see it in person in California?

We watched it on TV. I lived in Hawaii for about 13 years, which is why it’s the hometown for when I get announced on the tee. In 2008 … that was just the most vivid thing I could remember about golf. The strife that he was going through and the pain it was causing him, and to see him not only win but win the way he did – to play an 18-hole playoff – it wasn’t like he played a couple of holes; he played an entire round on what we found out later was a broken knee. It was pretty incredible.

When did you realize you could take golf seriously?

Not until years later. That self-realization to become aware of something like that is still pretty recent. Just before I turned pro, I played the Sony Open as an amateur. I played a practice round with Ken Duke and Anirban Lahiri, and Ken and I talked a little bit and Ken’s words were, if I stepped up to the tee the same way, for the rest of my career, like how I stepped up there with them, I would make it, and I would make it rather easily. That was a huge step. That week was a big learning experience. It built up from there and I turned pro a couple of months later. Once things happened faster – going through Q-School and moving to the mainland – the confidence built and the self-awareness built.

Hawaii, California, Florida … what’s been the big reason for your moves?

My dad was in the Navy. I was born in Jacksonville, Florida. My brother and sister were born in Orlando. My dad was stationed in Kings Bay, Georgia then. We lived in South Carolina, then Hawaii for the first time, then we moved to Wisconsin and then back to Hawaii. There was a whole bunch of stuff going on (laughs). We were fortunate enough to stay in one place for a long time – not many military families are able to do that. He was good at what he did and they needed him (in Hawaii) so that’s what happened. Moving to California … I met with the people who I live with now when they hosted me for Second Stage of (Korn Ferry Tour) Q-School. I loved it. My parents moved to Japan and I moved (to California). It’s been pretty incredible since then. In May it will be three years.

Do you still remember lots about Hawaii?

Oh yeah – I pretty much grew up there. I still keep in touch with a significant amount of people. I remember what the streets are like and all that stuff. I’ve visited maybe three or four times in the last couple years. It’s still very vivid. It’s still home, for sure.

Where did you end up going to college?

I went to three different schools for three years. I didn’t play much golf at the D-I level; I played 12-13 tournaments at the D-II level in one spring season and into the season, and that was the extent of my college career. I didn’t even play junior golf, so there wasn’t much of a resume before turning pro – but it all came together at the right time.

If you weren’t a professional golfer, what do you think you’d do?

I’d be in the military for sure. My dad was in the military, his dad, and his dad before him. My mom’s side has a ton of people who were in the Army, and it’s just always what we’ve done. I’ve always thought about it. My brother and I have always fantasized about it. It’s something that was definitely an option for a little while, but I was fortunate enough to get relatively good at what I’m doing now.

Away from golf, what can we find you doing?

I enjoy a good glass of wine or a good meal – simple stuff. I’m a pretty simple guy (laughs). I like getting outdoors and doing that kind of stuff. It’s been limited because of golf – I can’t exactly go hiking in case I get myself hurt.

Where’s the best place you’ve had a good meal?

There is a restaurant in Hawaii where my buddy used to be the general manager, BLT Steaks, that is probably my all-time favorite restaurant. The one here in California is called Angelo’s Brick Oven Pizza, and that one is pretty special to me, too.