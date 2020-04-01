McCarthy recalls breakthrough Savannah Golf Championship victory

A year ago this week, Dan McCarthy entered the final hole of the Savannah Golf Championship on the verge of his first Korn Ferry Tour title. The journeyman held a one-stroke lead over Scottie Scheffler as the pair teed off on the 593-yard, par-5 18th.

“I hit a decent tee shot and had about 230 yards into the hole,” McCarthy recalled. “Considering the situation, I ended up laying it up. My mindset for the day was to take as much pressure off myself as I could.”

McCarthy laid up from the fairway, leaving himself a wedge approach into the green. Trailing by one, Scheffler lined up his second shot and flared his 4-iron high and right into the greenside bunker. Moments later, McCarthy hit a wedge to 12 feet and kept the pressure in Scheffler’s corner.

Facing a difficult approach to a short-sided pin, Scheffler hit a near-perfect bunker shot that scared the hole for eagle and left a 6-foot birdie try.

“He (Scottie) hit into a really tough spot,” McCarthy said. “I thought if I could wedge it close, I could really put pressure on him to have to hit a miracle shot. He hit a ridiculously good bunker shot from where most people would be dead, and almost made it.”

With a chance to clinch his first win, McCarthy’s 12-foot birdie putt slid by the hole, leaving a short putt for par. As McCarthy could only wait and watch, Scheffler lined up his birdie putt to force a playoff. Scheffler’s attempt slid past the hole, and McCarthy tapped in for par and his first Korn Ferry Tour title.

“There was a tremendous amount of satisfaction that all the hard work was worth it,” he said. “It instilled me with a lot of beliefs. It was really gratifying to know I was capable of doing it.”