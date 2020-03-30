  • On this date: Blanks wins 2014 Chitimacha; entered final round T38

  Kris Blanks shot a final-round 62 at the 2014 Chitimacha Louisiana Open to enter a playoff, which he won on the third extra hole. (Stan Badz/PGA TOUR)