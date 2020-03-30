On this date: Blanks wins 2014 Chitimacha; entered final round T38

Blanks made a triple bogey on the hole, an abrupt halt to his early success. He scratched out one more birdie to get back to an even-par 71 after the first round and rebounded with a 66 on Friday to make the cut. Another even-par 71 on Saturday led to a T38 position entering the final round.

“I was hitting the ball really well, hitting it really close. I just couldn’t make anything,” said Blanks. “I actually showed up with four putters in my bag. Each round, I used a different putter. By the final round, I was so frustrated with my putting that I just grabbed the one that I hadn’t used yet and decided to give it a shot.”

On Sunday, Blanks started birdie-birdie and then hit his best shot of the week at the par-3 third.

“I hit the most beautiful 4-iron anyone has ever hit,” said Blanks. “It was a really good par-3 and they had the pin all of the way back. I couldn’t have drawn up the shot any better in my head. It rolled 2 feet past the hole.”

“I missed it. I couldn’t believe I missed the putt. It was just the perfect example of how the week had been going.”

After settling for a par at the third, Blanks posted birdies at Nos. 6, 7 and 8 to reach 5-under at the turn. He added back-to-back birdies at Nos. 12 and 13 and again at Nos. 16 and 17, finally allowing Blanks to think about a top-10 or even a top-five finish.

“The leaders hadn’t even shown up to the golf course yet when I was making my run,” said Blanks. “I distinctly remember that Nos. 2 and 17 ran right next to each other. The leaders were on No. 2 when I was on 17. I made a 25-footer on 17 to take a one-shot lead at the time.”

“I still thought I had no chance. Especially when I parred the last hole. I knew I had locked up a top-10 finish, but I thought there was no way that score was going to hold. I went to the Truck to see (Jeff) Goose (Thomas) and Tommie (Sheridan) and the operations guys, and went to grab a beer, and they wouldn’t let me. They said you can’t have a drink until you’re a few shots back off the lead.”