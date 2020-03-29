-
Tuten, girlfriend Wallace united in fight versus lupus
A decade ago, Tuten's golf career inadvertently propelled by swine flu
March 29, 2020
By Kevin Prise, PGATOUR.COM
- Shad Tuten and his girlfriend Beccah Wallace love spending time with their 4-year-old dog Nova. (Courtesy of Shad Tuten)
It could be argued that the swine flu led Shad Tuten to professional golf.
As a senior at Elbert County High School – less than two hours from Atlanta and Augusta – Tuten contracted Georgia’s third known case of the H1N1 virus.
Tuten was the starting point guard on his school’s basketball team, and he had aspirations of playing in college. He had chatted with a handful of schools, but nothing was set in stone.
Within two weeks, he fell from 180 to 155 pounds, and he missed the majority of his senior basketball season.
“All my energy was gone,” Tuten said. “I had nothing.”
Nothing in the way of basketball offers, either. So in a twist of fate, he turned his focus to golf and played two years collegiately at Darton College before transferring to Armstrong State. From there, he turned pro in 2015 and eventually attained Korn Ferry Tour membership via an eighth-place finish on the 2019 PGA TOUR Latinoamerica Order of Merit and T13 showing at Final Stage of Q-School.
Now, as the COVID-19 pandemic sweeps across the globe, Tuten’s rookie Korn Ferry Tour season has been put on hold for the time being. His experience with the swine flu, nearly a decade ago, provides a unique perspective on the worldwide challenges in ‘flattening the curve’ and containing a pandemic as much as possible.
The novel coronavirus hits even closer to home. Tuten’s longtime girlfriend Beccah Wallace suffers from systemic lupus erythematosus, an autoimmune disease that would make it extremely difficult to fight off COVID-19.
Today I am joining the movement #Istayhomefor. I choose to stay home for my girlfriend @beccahwallace during this pandemic. Many of you know that Beccah has an Autoimmune Disease called Lupus SLE, this illness along with the medications she takes, causes her immune system to be immunocompromised. This means that if she were to get COVID-19 it would be extremely difficult for her to fight off the virus. If I can stop her or anyone else who is immunocompromised from getting it by staying home, then I have done my part. I also am choosing to stay home for my fur babies because they’re like our children and even though they can’t get Coronavirus, they need mom and dad to be as healthy as possible for them! Join the movement today. Take a picture with a sign that says #Istayhomefor and your reason for staying in! Everyone stay safe and healthy out there! #lupus #autoimmunedisease @lupusfl
The mundane has turned essential. Under normal circumstances, Tuten admittedly does not enjoy a trip to the supermarket. These times are different though. He knows that shopping plays a role in keeping Wallace healthy, and his mindset has flipped.
“Before this, I hated going to the grocery store,” said Tuten via phone, between yard work and grilling chicken wings. “Hated it. Now it has suddenly become one of the most enjoyable things. I do it for Beccah. Making sure she’s healthy and taking care of her.”
Tuten and Wallace met through a mutual friend; Wallace lived in Aiken, South Carolina, not far from Tuten’s hometown of Augusta, Georgia, and they clicked immediately.
Shortly after they started dating, Tuten competed in the 2015 U.S. Amateur and then turned pro. Wallace had completed cosmetology school and was moving to Savannah to pursue a career as an aesthetician. Per the nature of his career, Tuten had the ability to live anywhere, and they decided to move together.
“We are literally the most flexible couple in the world,” Tuten said. (They have since moved to Naples, Florida.)
As a freshman at Texas State, Wallace experienced her first lupus ‘attack.’ One day, without warning, she collapsed and was unable to go to class.
She knew immediately that something was wrong, as she had always lived a healthy lifestyle – running, cheerleading, teaching and competing in competitive dance, even attending a ballroom dancing competition in Las Vegas.
The symptoms proved so severe that Wallace eventually moved back home to Aiken, in hopes of identifying the problem. (Silver lining: the move led to meeting Tuten.)
With sometimes-vague symptoms, various types and no cure, lupus is one of the most difficult diseases to diagnose. Eight years passed from Wallace’s first ‘attack’ until official diagnosis. In between, she dealt with constant uncertainty and countless flare-ups including acne breakouts caused by stress and trauma that necessitated lengthy work hiatuses for recovery.
Tuten estimates picking up Wallace from work “probably 50 times” because she was too weak to make the five-minute drive home.
In one instance, Wallace was given steroids – “a false high for feeling well” – and her weight increased from 120 to 160 pounds in less than three months.Shad Tuten and Beccah Wallace met approximately five years ago, through a mutual friend. (Courtesy of Shad Tuten)
Tuten had been granted permission by PGA TOUR Latinoamerica staff to check his phone messages during competitive rounds, to find solutions in emergency situations, but he felt uneasiness in maintaining a professional golf lifestyle unless a diagnosis could be found.
A phone call kicked things into higher gear.
“There was a time in Argentina, she called at 1 a.m.,” Tuten recalled. “She said, ‘I have to go to the bathroom, and I can’t get up.’ I needed to call someone. At that moment, I knew this was something serious. We had to figure out what was going on.”
A breakthrough occurred when they realized that a ‘butterfly rash’ on Wallace’s cheeks could be a sign of lupus. Wallace had always worn makeup to the doctor, so the rash had previously gone undetected.
Within two weeks of visiting her doctor sans makeup, Wallace was diagnosed in summer 2017. Tuten was home on PGA TOUR Latinoamerica’s summer break.
Lupus attacks the organs and immune system, and without a cure, the focus is “catching everything before it happens,” controlling symptoms and minimizing flare-ups.
Wallace sees a specialist every two months to check her liver, lungs and heart, and managing the disease is a day-to-day proposition.
“When we first started out (after diagnosis), we had to change our lifestyle,” Tuten said. “I always have to have a goal each day, and she was the same way … we were active together. Runs have become quarter-mile walks. We see how she feels to start the day, and we build the day from there.”
Together, they ride the wave of professional golf. Wallace has limited experience playing the game but enjoys joining for practice sessions, and she has picked up on nuances where she can help diagnose the swing and ask pertinent questions. Her upbeat nature is beneficial for the mental side, as well.
The 2018 Puerto Plata DR Open saw Wallace make her PGA TOUR Latinoamerica debut as a caddie. Tuten finished T9, his career-best finish at the time.
“She’s as positive and happy as there is,” Tuten said.Beccah Wallace caddied Shad Tuten to a T9 finish (career-best at the time) at the 2018 Puerto Plata DR Open. (Courtesy of Shad Tuten)
Tuten maintains a similar ethos. Although he eventually recovered from his bout with H1N1, it took an estimated six months to work back to full strength. With basketball in the rearview, the non-contact nature of golf allowed him to play the spring season without detriment to his health.
“It was almost therapy,” Tuten remembers.
Averaging around 78 at the time, Tuten was a raw prospect at that point. His junior golf experience consisted of some high school matches and regional events around Georgia. But once his focus narrowed, his game progressed.
A victory at a local junior event (he shot 68 to win by three or four) caught the attention of University of South Carolina-Aiken coach Mike Carlisle. USC-Aiken didn’t have a spot for Tuten, but Carlisle passed along a recommendation to Dale Dover, then-coach at Darton College, a junior college in south Georgia that has since merged with Albany State University.
Within a year, Tuten shaved five strokes off his 78 scoring average. After two years, he transferred to Division II Armstrong State, where he finished runner-up six times to Barry’s Adam Svensson as a senior.
Tuten gained PGA TOUR Latinoamerica status for the 2017 season and made 43 starts across three seasons, highlighted by a victory at the 66 JHSF Aberto do Brasil this past September, before earning Korn Ferry Tour status.
Interviews
Shad Tuten interview after securing guaranteed starts via Final Stage
Through the ups and downs of professional golf’s adventures, Wallace has always been there. As Tuten and Wallace ride out the pandemic and await the resumption of the Korn Ferry Tour season, they know the importance of staying careful.
Those with lupus carry a much higher risk of infection, and for infection to lead to complications. One winter, Tuten and Wallace went back to Augusta for Christmas, and each caught a cold. Tuten’s passed in a day or so. Wallace’s lingered for a month.
For now, they’ll stay at home, practice social distancing, and pamper their 4-year-old dog Nova, a Bull Terrier-Boxer mix – “full of energy,” Tuten said.
Tuten and Wallace have seen plenty to know that nothing is a given in this world, and the COVID-19 pandemic certainly provokes concern. Ultimately, though, they’re optimistic that their attitudes will prevail – appreciative of the opportunity to make life’s journey together.
“It can be scary, the reality of what we’re going through,” Tuten said. “We’re just trying to make it as normalized as possible, and we’re rolling with the punches.”
Thankfully they’ve already proven they can fend off the big blows.
