Tuten, girlfriend Wallace united in fight versus lupus

It could be argued that the swine flu led Shad Tuten to professional golf.

As a senior at Elbert County High School – less than two hours from Atlanta and Augusta – Tuten contracted Georgia’s third known case of the H1N1 virus.

Tuten was the starting point guard on his school’s basketball team, and he had aspirations of playing in college. He had chatted with a handful of schools, but nothing was set in stone.

Within two weeks, he fell from 180 to 155 pounds, and he missed the majority of his senior basketball season.

“All my energy was gone,” Tuten said. “I had nothing.”

Nothing in the way of basketball offers, either. So in a twist of fate, he turned his focus to golf and played two years collegiately at Darton College before transferring to Armstrong State. From there, he turned pro in 2015 and eventually attained Korn Ferry Tour membership via an eighth-place finish on the 2019 PGA TOUR Latinoamerica Order of Merit and T13 showing at Final Stage of Q-School.

Now, as the COVID-19 pandemic sweeps across the globe, Tuten’s rookie Korn Ferry Tour season has been put on hold for the time being. His experience with the swine flu, nearly a decade ago, provides a unique perspective on the worldwide challenges in ‘flattening the curve’ and containing a pandemic as much as possible.

The novel coronavirus hits even closer to home. Tuten’s longtime girlfriend Beccah Wallace suffers from systemic lupus erythematosus, an autoimmune disease that would make it extremely difficult to fight off COVID-19.

As the pandemic moves across the United States, Tuten and Wallace have adapted their lifestyle with the intent of avoiding the virus. Last week, Tuten crafted a heartfelt Instagram post around the #IStayHomeFor movement, encouraging those able to exercise caution and practice social distancing with the aim of protecting world health.