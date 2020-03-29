  • Tuten, girlfriend Wallace united in fight versus lupus

    A decade ago, Tuten's golf career inadvertently propelled by swine flu

  • Shad Tuten and his girlfriend Beccah Wallace love spending time with their 4-year-old dog Nova. (Courtesy of Shad Tuten)Shad Tuten and his girlfriend Beccah Wallace love spending time with their 4-year-old dog Nova. (Courtesy of Shad Tuten)