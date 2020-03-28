On this date: Walker rallies to win 2004 Chitimacha Louisiana Open

On this day in 2004, Jimmy Walker completed one of the biggest come-from-behind victories in the history of the Korn Ferry Tour.

Walker, who trailed by eight entering the final round of the Chitimacha Louisiana Open, began his ascent with birdies at three of his first four holes, while 54-hole leader Robert Garrigus started bogey-birdie-double bogey. An hour after the leader groups had teed off, Walker had closed the gap from eight strokes to three.

Garrigus began the day at 17-under, eight strokes clear of Walker and six strokes clear of the field. After a tough start through three holes, the then-26-year-old mostly righted the ship with four pars, a bogey and an eagle through the remainder of his front nine. Making the turn at 16-under, Garrigus entered the back nine three clear of Walker and Rick Price.

After turning in 4-under 32, Walker recorded pars on Nos. 10, 11 and 12 before a bogey at the par-4 13th, looked to end his comeback bid. No. 13 played as the toughest hole on the course that year and the 14th-toughest hole on Tour (by scoring average). The bogey was his third in four days at No. 13, and Garrigus, playing in a group behind Walker, had birdied the hole on Friday and Saturday.

On Sunday, Garrigus would have no such luck at the 446-yard hole. He might have been feeling the pressure, after two birdies by Price narrowed his advantage to one stroke entering the 13th. Garrigus carded a triple bogey at the hole, opening the tournament up to Price, Walker and a 27-year-old Charley Hoffman. Hoffman had birdied Nos. 11 and 13 before an eagle at the 14th sprung him into serious contention.

Walker rebounded off of his bogey at No. 13 to go birdie-par-birdie-birdie over his next four holes, stepping to No. 18 tee even with Price at 15-under. Price had rattled off a string of pars after the 12th hole, allowing Walker to draw even.

Walker hit his approach to 30 feet at the 72nd hole and drained the putt for birdie, his final tally of 16-under enough to top Price by one stroke and Hoffman by two. His final-round 65 was the low round on Sunday.

The win was Walker’s second in four starts to begin the 2004 season, a record at that point for quickest to two wins during a season. He went on to post two more runner-up finishes and seven total top-10s that season, on his way to being named 2004 Korn Ferry Tour Player of the Year.

It was not the only fast start of Walker’s career. After 187 career PGA TOUR starts without a victory, Walker broke through with three wins in his first eight starts of the 2013-14 season. He added two more wins during the 2014-15 season before the signature win of his career thus far, the 2016 PGA Championship at Baltusrol.