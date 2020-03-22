Bryan's career propelled by 2016 Chitimacha Louisiana Open title

Entering the penultimate hole of the 2016 Chitimacha Louisiana Open, Wesley Bryan found himself tied atop a crowded leaderboard. Despite the event being just the third start of his inaugural Korn Ferry Tour campaign, the 25-year-old drained a 15-foot birdie putt to pull ahead of the field and never looked back.

After two-putting the final hole for par, Bryan secured his first professional victory and had an inside track to a PGA TOUR card.

“It was a lot to take in at the time,” Bryan recalled. “That was the moment when I proved to myself that I could deal with those type of nerves and still execute golf shots.”

Bryan, who was born in Columbia, South Carolina, was a standout at the University of South Carolina before turning professional in 2012. After spending several years on mini-tours, he earned his chance on the Korn Ferry Tour through the Tour’s 2015 Qualifying Tournament.

“I only won one mini-tour event and that was just a couple of months before (Q-School),” Bryan said. “I don’t think I had a chance to win another mini-tour tournament, maybe one other one, in the four years I played. At that point of my career, I was just happy to be there and happy to have an opportunity on the Korn Ferry Tour.”

The win, his first in a PGA TOUR-sanctioned event, came with brother George on the bag.

“In Louisiana, he got a little more than what he deserved when it was all said and done,” Bryan said with a laugh. “We had a lot of family drive up from South Carolina on Saturday and they were there to watch me win on Sunday. It was pretty awesome.”