-
-
Bryan's career propelled by 2016 Chitimacha Louisiana Open title
-
March 22, 2020
By Sean Wildhack, PGATOUR.COM
- March 22, 2020
- Wesley Bryan won his first Korn Ferry Tour title with the support of his wife Elizabeth, brother George, and parents George and Valerie. (Michael Cohen/Getty Images)
Entering the penultimate hole of the 2016 Chitimacha Louisiana Open, Wesley Bryan found himself tied atop a crowded leaderboard. Despite the event being just the third start of his inaugural Korn Ferry Tour campaign, the 25-year-old drained a 15-foot birdie putt to pull ahead of the field and never looked back.
After two-putting the final hole for par, Bryan secured his first professional victory and had an inside track to a PGA TOUR card.
“It was a lot to take in at the time,” Bryan recalled. “That was the moment when I proved to myself that I could deal with those type of nerves and still execute golf shots.”
Bryan, who was born in Columbia, South Carolina, was a standout at the University of South Carolina before turning professional in 2012. After spending several years on mini-tours, he earned his chance on the Korn Ferry Tour through the Tour’s 2015 Qualifying Tournament.
“I only won one mini-tour event and that was just a couple of months before (Q-School),” Bryan said. “I don’t think I had a chance to win another mini-tour tournament, maybe one other one, in the four years I played. At that point of my career, I was just happy to be there and happy to have an opportunity on the Korn Ferry Tour.”
The win, his first in a PGA TOUR-sanctioned event, came with brother George on the bag.
“In Louisiana, he got a little more than what he deserved when it was all said and done,” Bryan said with a laugh. “We had a lot of family drive up from South Carolina on Saturday and they were there to watch me win on Sunday. It was pretty awesome.”Wesley Bryan won three times on the 2016 Korn Ferry Tour, en route to Player of the Year honors. (Michael Cohen/Getty Images)
His victory at Le Triomphe Golf and Country Club was the commencement of one of the most historic seasons in Korn Ferry Tour history. Despite making his Tour debut in 2016, Bryan showcased talent and maturity beyond his years. In the seven starts after his maiden victory, Bryan added a second win at the El Bosque Mexico Championship by INNOVA and made all seven cuts.
With his victory in Mexico, Bryan had achieved a lifelong dream and was heading to the PGA TOUR.
“I was just soaking up the moment and enjoying being there with an opportunity to play golf for a living,” he said. “During that stretch of golf, I was playing some of the best golf I could, and I knew I could compete on any level. That was when it started to flip. It was great having so much success on the Korn Ferry Tour, but moving forward, I wanted to continue to play well at the next level.”
Having a PGA TOUR card locked up, Bryan entered the Korn Ferry Tour’s summer stretch in search of a Three-Victory Promotion. A player who wins three times during a Korn Ferry Tour season is immediately promoted to the PGA TOUR. After a T2 at the 2016 Lincoln Land Championship presented by LRS, Bryan knew he was close to history. A week later at the Digital Ally Open, the dream became a reality.I still believe that if you can compete and win on the Korn Ferry Tour, you are good enough to compete and win at any level of golf.
Bryan entered the final round of the Digital Ally Open with a one-stroke lead. The rookie fired a smooth final-round, 4-under 67 to earn a spot in a playoff with J.T. Poston and Grayson Murray. On the second extra hole, Bryan hit the shot of his life, firing a 6-iron to 3 feet on the par-3 17th. The birdie clinched his third victory of 2016 and secured the 11th ‘Battlefield Promotion’ in Korn Ferry Tour history.
“I guess you just don’t get it that often in sports. I had done something really special and something I probably was never going to do again,” he said. “It was just a really cool sports moment for me. There was a lot of hard work and it definitely wasn’t a solo act on my part. Having my wife there was one of the reasons it was so special.”
During his rookie season on the PGA TOUR, Bryan earned his first victory at the 2017 RBC Heritage. He went on to finish the 2016-17 PGA TOUR season ranked 41st in the FedExCup. In a little over a year’s time, he went from a Korn Ferry Tour rookie to a winner on the PGA TOUR.
“That was the big splash on the map,” Bryan said of his win in Louisiana. “I still believe that if you can compete and win on the Korn Ferry Tour, you are good enough to compete and win at any level of golf.”
-
-
Interviews
Wesley Bryan interview after winning Chitimacha Louisiana Open
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.