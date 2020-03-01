-
Winner's Bag: David Kocher, El Bosque Mexico Championship by INNOVA
March 01, 2020
By Kevin Prise, PGATOUR.COM
- Kocher rallied with a 69 on Sunday to get into a playoff in Mexico. (Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
Maryland alum David Kocher earned his first Korn Ferry Tour title at the El Bosque Mexico Championship by INNOVA, two-putting for birdie on the first playoff hole to outlast Paul Barjon and Chad Ramey.
Kocher trailed 54-hole leader Mito Pereira by five strokes entering Sunday, but rallied with a 3-under 69 that was powered by three birdies in a four-hole stretch on the front nine.
The New Jersey native, who finished No. 3 on last year’s PGA TOUR Series-China Order of Merit, arrived at El Bosque CC with momentum from a T4 two weeks ago at the LECOM Suncoast Classic. Kocher’s four-round total of 12-under matched Barjon and Ramey, and the 23-year-old delivered in the playoff.
With the victory, Kocher moves to No. 3 on The 25, a massive step as he eyes his first PGA TOUR card.
Here’s what was in Kocher’s bag this week at El Bosque CC.
Driver: Srixon Z 785, 9.5 degrees
3-wood: Srixon Z F85, 13.5 degrees
2-hybrid: Titleist 915H
3-iron: Srixon Z U85, 20 degrees
Irons (4-9): Srixon Z 785
Wedges (46, 54, 60 degrees): Cleveland RTX 4
Putter: Odyssey Toulon Garage Memphis
Ball: Srixon Z-star XV
