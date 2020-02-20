-
Five Facts: Andrew Novak
February 20, 2020
By Mackenzie Perez, PGATOUR.COM
- Andrew Novak won the LECOM Suncoast Classic. (Getty Images)
After a heart-racing, birdie-birdie finish to win the LECOM Suncoast Classic, Andrew Novak became the man of the hour on the Korn Ferry Tour. With a win and two top-15 finishes, Novak has moved to No. 3 on the Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season Points List, eyeing his first PGA TOUR card at the end of the year.
However, if he obtains a golden ticket, it won’t be his first start on the big stage. Here’s five things you need to know about Novak.
1. ONLY PLAYER IN WOFFORD COLLEGE HISTORY TO QUALIFY FOR NCAA REGIONALS TWICE
Andrew Novak attended Wofford College in Spartanburg, South Carolina, from 2013-17, graduating with a degree in Business Economics. Throughout Novak’s collegiate golf career, the native of nearby Mount Pleasant recorded four tournament wins, twice his junior year and twice his senior year. Novak accumulated 23 top-10 finishes leading to two Ping All-Region (East) Teams in 2016 and 2017. His lowest tournament total came in his final season as a Terrier, finishing 13-under at the Wexford Plantation Intercollegiate, marking the team’s lowest tournament total. Overall, he carded 28 rounds in the 60s, including a career-low of 65 at the Coca-Cola Wofford Invitational in the 2015-16 season. By the end of Novak’s college career, he was a three-time All-Southern Conference Team member, five-time Golfer of the Week, and 2017 Southern Conference Golfer of the Year.
2. HAS BEEN ON SPORTSCENTER TOP-10 PLAYS
While competing in a round at Regionals, Novak drained a 100-foot putt, which was luckily recorded and sent into ESPN to be a part of SportsCenter Top-10 plays.
Wofford's Andrew Novak at #NCAAGolf in Tuscaloosa. 100+ feet for birdie on 18. @ESPNAssignDesk @SportsCenter @NCAA pic.twitter.com/rXzrH9sAOf— Kyle Mattracion (@KyleMattracion) May 17, 2016
3. BEGAN HIS CAREER ON THE MACKENZIE TOUR IN 2017
After graduating from Wofford, Novak took his talents to the Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada, qualifying by finishing T8 with rounds of 72-69-69-69. While in Canada, he made five cuts in 11 events and recorded two top-20 finishes. At the end of the season, he was ranked No. 81 on the Order of Merit.
Despite his Mackenzie Tour results, Novak went on to compete in Korn Ferry Tour Q-School in 2017, advancing to the Final Stage at Whirlwind Golf Club in Chandler, Arizona. The 24-year-old finished T73 at Final Stage, giving him conditional status for the 2018 Korn Ferry Tour season. Novak made his Korn Ferry Tour debut in April of 2018 at the Savannah Golf Championship, eventually making his way into the weekend with opening rounds of 71-69.
The finish allowed Novak to play a full Korn Ferry Tour schedule for the remainder of 2018, but he made just five cuts in 15 starts – highlighted by a T10 at the Ellie Mae Classic at TPC Stonbrae. Novak finished well outside the top-100 on The 25, but regained status via Q-School once again.
4. MADE HIS FIRST PGA TOUR DEBUT IN 2017
Novak became just the second player from the Wofford men’s golf team to compete in a PGA TOUR event, joining fellow Terrier William McGirt. In November 2017, Novak played in The RSM Classic’s Monday qualifier at Brunswick Country Club and shot 65, grabbing the final spot into the RSM Classic after a three-man playoff with fellow Korn Ferry Tour players Sebastian Vasquez and Curtis Thompson. Novak drained a birdie putt on the second playoff hole to secure his spot. Fun fact, several current Korn Ferry Tour players Monday qualified with Novak, including, T.J. Vogel, Dan McCarthy, and David Skinns. Novak unfortunately missed the cut, carding a 2-over total through 36 holes.
Since then, Novak has competed in a total of four PGA TOUR events, making the cut at the 2018 Honda Classic and the 2020 A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier. Most recently, at The Greenbrier, Novak recorded a tournament total of 6-under, opening with three rounds in the 60s and placing T36.
5. THREE TOP-15 FINISHES THIS YEAR INCLUDING ONE WIN ON THE KORN FERRY TOUR
Novak is off to a tremendous start this season on the Korn Ferry Tour, finishing in the top-15 in three of five tournament starts. At the Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at Baha Mar, the South Carolina native finished T13 with a tournament total of 8-under. Two weeks later, Novak recorded his first top-10 finish of the season at the Country Club de Bogota Championship, firing 64 in both the second and final rounds to finish the tournament at 14-under. Novak took that momentum into the following week, winning his first Korn Ferry Tour event with a birdie-birdie finish at The LECOM Suncoast Classic. Novak drained a 25-footer on 17 and a 10-foot putt on 18 to secure a one-shot win over John Chin. He won carding a tournament total of 23-under, including back-to-back 66’s on the weekend. The Korn Ferry Tour winner has now positioned himself well on The 25 at No. 3, inching his way closer to a PGA TOUR card.
