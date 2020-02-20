Five Facts: Andrew Novak

After a heart-racing, birdie-birdie finish to win the LECOM Suncoast Classic, Andrew Novak became the man of the hour on the Korn Ferry Tour. With a win and two top-15 finishes, Novak has moved to No. 3 on the Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season Points List, eyeing his first PGA TOUR card at the end of the year.

However, if he obtains a golden ticket, it won’t be his first start on the big stage. Here’s five things you need to know about Novak.

1. ONLY PLAYER IN WOFFORD COLLEGE HISTORY TO QUALIFY FOR NCAA REGIONALS TWICE

Andrew Novak attended Wofford College in Spartanburg, South Carolina, from 2013-17, graduating with a degree in Business Economics. Throughout Novak’s collegiate golf career, the native of nearby Mount Pleasant recorded four tournament wins, twice his junior year and twice his senior year. Novak accumulated 23 top-10 finishes leading to two Ping All-Region (East) Teams in 2016 and 2017. His lowest tournament total came in his final season as a Terrier, finishing 13-under at the Wexford Plantation Intercollegiate, marking the team’s lowest tournament total. Overall, he carded 28 rounds in the 60s, including a career-low of 65 at the Coca-Cola Wofford Invitational in the 2015-16 season. By the end of Novak’s college career, he was a three-time All-Southern Conference Team member, five-time Golfer of the Week, and 2017 Southern Conference Golfer of the Year.

2. HAS BEEN ON SPORTSCENTER TOP-10 PLAYS

While competing in a round at Regionals, Novak drained a 100-foot putt, which was luckily recorded and sent into ESPN to be a part of SportsCenter Top-10 plays.