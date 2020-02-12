Two continents, two qualifiers and five honks later, Eric Cole set for LECOM Suncoast Classic

LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla. – After 31-year-old Eric Cole made eight birdies and an eagle to successfully Monday qualify for this week’s LECOM Suncoast Classic, he was looking forward to getting some sleep.

The mini-tour veteran, who a year ago this month was giving lessons, had finished T39 a day prior at the Country Club de Bogota Championship, flown home to south Florida that evening and made a 3.5-hour drive to the Sarasota metroplex Monday morning for the qualifier.

A lengthy rest had certainly been earned. There was one problem, though.

He had not packed clothes.

--

Gotta do what you gotta do.

That was Cole’s mindset over the past week and a half. First came the Monday qualifier for the Country Club de Bogota Championship. Cole flew to Bogota, Colombia, on a whim for a two-person qualifier into the tournament, held on the Pacos y Fabios course at the Country Club de Bogota. He proceeded to shoot a 61 to get into the field.

“I had heard through a friend that there was a local qualifier … I basically typed into Google ‘Country Club de Bogota’ and some other random Spanish words and the website popped up,” said Cole. “From there I found it and filled out the application and got down there to play.”

The Nova Southeastern University product did more than qualify into the tournament; days after shooting a 61 to gain entry, Cole carded a first-round 63 on the same course to take a share of the first-round lead.

“That was pretty cool to back up my 61 with a 63 on that course,” said Cole. “I was joking with some of the guys down there that next year they just need to play all four rounds on that course. I would do great! Regardless, making the cut was a big deal considering where I finished at Q-School.”

Cole ended up settling for a T39 finish last week (matching a career best) but the finish was huge considering his tenuous status. A T76 finish at Final Stage of Q-School in December earned him conditional Korn Ferry Tour status this season but no guaranteed starts. A made cut earned him a spot in the reshuffle category going forward.

The finish in Bogota was just the beginning for Cole. He had already planned to play in the Monday qualifier in Sarasota for this week’s LECOM Suncoast Classic. As soon as he got into the Country Club de Bogota Championship, he changed his flight back to Florida to Sunday night, later admitting “not a lot of thought was put into the logistics of it.”

Cole finished his final round in Bogota early on Sunday afternoon. He showered and changed at the course and eventually caught an evening flight back to Miami, landing around 1 a.m.