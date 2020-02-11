  • Monday qualifiers: LECOM Suncoast Classic

  • Dru Love shot 5-under 67 at Laurel Oak CC (Jones) to secure a tee time Thursday at Lakewood National GC. (Chris Graythen/Getty Images)Dru Love shot 5-under 67 at Laurel Oak CC (Jones) to secure a tee time Thursday at Lakewood National GC. (Chris Graythen/Getty Images)