Monday qualifiers: LECOM Suncoast Classic

LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla. -- University of Alabama alum Dru Love played his way into the LECOM Suncoast Classic via Monday’s open qualifier, shooting 5-under 67 at Laurel Oak CC (Jones) to secure a tee time Thursday at Lakewood National GC.

Love, the son of PGA TOUR Life Member Davis Love III, began his round on No. 10 and made the turn in 4-under before giving back a shot at the par-3 second. He rebounded with birdies on Nos. 4 and 9 to secure his third career Korn Ferry Tour start and first since 2018.

Love, 26, competed five times on the 2019 Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada, making four cuts. The resident of St. Simons Island, Georgia, teamed with his dad to win the PNC Father-Son Challenge in 2012 and 2018, and has made 19 career PGA TOUR starts.

Also advancing from the Laurel Oak CC (Jones) site were Carson Jacobs (67), Matt Hutchins (67) and Connor Arendell (68). Ten players finished at 3-under 69, one shot outside the number.

A concurrent four-spotter was held at the Laurel Oak CC (Player) course, with Chandler Blanchet pacing the field at 9-under 63. The 24-year-old made two birdies and an eagle on his opening nine, and after a bogey on No. 10, he used a torrid finish (birdie-eagle-birdie-eagle) on Nos. 15-18 to ascend to the top of the leaderboard.

Blanchet, who hails from Atlantic Beach, Florida, finished No. 14 on last year’s PGA TOUR Latinoamerica Order of Merit, making 10 cuts in 13 starts and winning the Sao Paulo Golf Club Championship in September.

Also advancing from the Laurel Oak CC (Player) site were Eric Cole (64), Grady Brame Jr. (65) and Jake Marriott (65). Brame and Marriott survived a 3-for-2 playoff with Gavin Hall, while Cole impressively advanced on limited sleep after completing the Korn Ferry Tour’s Country Club de Bogota Championship (T39) on Sunday afternoon and then taking a late-night flight to Florida.

In all, 233 players competed for eight spots in this week’s field.

For all scores from the Laurel Oak CC (Player) site, click here .