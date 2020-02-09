-
Winner's Bag: Mito Pereira, Country Club de Bogotá Championship
February 09, 2020
By Kevin Prise, PGATOUR.COM
- Pereira came back from four shots behind on Sunday to grab his first Korn Ferry Tour title. (Kevin Prise/PGATOUR.COM)
BOGOTA, Colombia – Mito Pereira secured his first Korn Ferry Tour title at the Country Club de Bogota Championship, making a 20-foot eagle at the 72nd hole for a two-shot victory over Ben Kohles.
After finishing T41 at Final Stage of Q-School, Pereira narrowly missed earning guaranteed starts, and his 2020 schedule was uncertain. The Chile native fixed that with a T3 finish last week in Panama, strongly positioning himself for upcoming reshuffles. With the pressure off, Pereira came to play in Colombia, recording rounds of 65-66-68-64.
The Texas Tech alum began the final round four shots off the lead but made up ground quickly with a 4-under front nine. He made two birdies and a bogey in the first eight holes of the back nine, setting up fireworks at the final hole.
The victory moves Pereira to No. 2 on The 25, well positioned to chase his first PGA TOUR card throughout the 2020 season.
Here’s what was in Pereira’s bag this week at Country Club de Bogota.
Driver: PING G400, 10 degrees
3-wood: PING G400, 14.5 degrees
3-iron: PING G400, 19 degrees
Irons (4-PW): PING Blueprint Forged
Wedges (52, 56, 60): PING Glide 2.0
Putter: PING Dale Anser
