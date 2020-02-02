-
-
Winner's bag: Davis Riley, Panama Championship
-
February 02, 2020
By Kevin Prise, PGATOUR.COM
- February 02, 2020
- Davis Riley moves atop The 25 with his one-shot victory at Club de Golf de Panama. (Sean Wildhack/PGA TOUR)
Davis Riley made his first Panama Championship appearance last season, having gained entry via a top-25 at the prior week’s CC de Bogota Championship.
Riley missed the cut that week as a non-member, but proceeded to finish top-75 on the 2019 Regular Season Points List and secure full Korn Ferry Tour status for 2020.
With a year of experience under his belt, the 23-year-old Mississippi native arrived at this week’s Panama Championship with a better understanding of how to attack the nuances of Club de Golf de Panama.
It showed, to say the least. Riley navigated the traditionally stern test with rounds of 67-70-64-69, good for his first Korn Ferry Tour title, one shot better than Roberto Diaz.
The victory moves Riley atop The 25, a massive boost as he chases his first PGA TOUR card.
Here’s what was in Riley’s bag throughout the week at Club de Golf de Panama.
Driver: Titleist TS2, 8.5 degrees
3-wood: Titleist TS3
4-iron: Titleist AP2 Forged
Irons (5-6): Titleist 620 CB
Irons (7-9): Titleist 620 MB
Wedges (46, 50, 56, 60): Titleist Vokey SM8
Putter: Scotty Cameron Newport Tour Only
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.