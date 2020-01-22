-
The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic, Round 4: Leaderboard, tee times, PGA TOUR LIVE stream times
January 22, 2020
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- University of Illinois alum Nick Hardy chases his first Korn Ferry Tour title Wednesday at Royal Blue GC. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR)
Round 4 of The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at Baha Mar takes place today from Royal Blue GC in Nassau, Bahamas. Here's everything you need to know to follow the action.
HOW TO FOLLOW ROUND 4 (ALL TIMES ET)
TELEVISION: 1:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. (Golf Channel)
PGA TOUR LIVE: 10:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. (Featured Groups)
TWITTER: 10:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.
FEATURED GROUPS (ET)
11:08 a.m.: Callum Tarren / Nick Hardy / Chip McDaniel
11:20 a.m.: Jared Wolfe / Brandon Harkins / Greg Yates
